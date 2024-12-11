Michael Pezzetta, the Canadiens’ water-bottle journalist

It can’t be easy being Michael Pezzetta right now. After all, the guy’s played three games this year and it’s been over a month and a half since he’s played a game.

It’s a lack of respect for the guy and I think the Habs should put him in the waivers to get him out of Montreal. I say this for Pezz’s own good.

In my opinion, it would also help the Canadiens, since right now there are 12 guys who know they won’t be taking their turn at the forward position in the short term. But that’s another matter.

But hey.

All this to say that you have to give Pezzetta credit: he’s not publicly creating waves. Maybe it’s different with him, but that would be correct.

By not playing, he has time to perfect his skills in other areas. And this morning at practice, he showed us his journalistic skills on the Canadiens beat .

He took a water bottle as a microphone and asked Kaiden Guhle to comment on his battle with the Ducks. And clearly, Guhle (who was laughing) wasn’t exactly cooperative.

Go away. – Kaiden Guhle to Michael Pezzetta

Pezzetta later forced his way into a response from Guhle, and the defender replied that it was a good one, as if to tell him to get lost if he was there. Again, in jest.

Pezz’s question, farce aside, makes me think of two things.

He’s well-liked in the locker room and he keeps his spirits up.

Guys like to fight

Pezzetta could have asked Guhle a question weeks ago, but just as the defender got into a fight, the moustachioed man got out his water bottle to have a chat with him.

Pezz, whose job it is to fight, undoubtedly enjoyed seeing this – as did his team-mates.

#Habs bench reax to Kaiden Guhle’s 2nd period fight pic.twitter.com/oOj9FbxgOb – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 10, 2024

Overtime

– Well said, Jayden.

Me to Jayden Struble, after an interview with Justin Barron: “Jayden, maybe Justin could help you with your French. It’s excellent! What can you say to me in French besides bad words?” -Hum… Tabarn*k! “Hey! I said ‘outside the bad words’”!… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 11, 2024

– Even if we cry, the only people who hear are the ones who agree.

– Samuel Montembeault in action tomorrow.

Sam Montembeault will start in goal again for #Habs vs Penguins #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 11, 2024

– Of note.

Mathieu Cataford, Easton Cowan (both nursing boo-boos) and Andrew Gibson, who finally arrived this morning, skate with assistant coach Sylvain Favreau after #ECJ ‘s two practices pic.twitter.com/w8uknMJFzq – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 11, 2024

– Interesting.

David Sauvry has been approached to be head coach of@atletiOttawa. The club let him study the possibility, even though he’s under contract here. David Sauvry has decided to remain Courtois’ assistant in MTL. https://t. co/lY4qlrjMuU – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 11, 2024

