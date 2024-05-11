Western team interested in Sean Couturier

In recent years, Sean Couturier hasn’t had it easy. He missed a number of games with a back injury.

He may have been named captain afterwards, but he’s not necessarily in the good graces of coach John Tortorella. He’s been left out, even though he’s the team leader. In fact, since he was left out, the Flyers have taken a nasty landing, and those in a playoff position at the time didn’t make the spring tournament.

Couturier’s Agent Change Raises Questions https://t.co/n1kcm6unde – The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 9, 2024

Now, his future in the City of Brotherly Love is uncertain. According to an article in The Fourth Period, at least one Western Association team is interested in his services.But this interest comes with one condition: a 50% salary retention.

At around $4 million a year, the team that hasn’t been named would be willing to take a chance on the center. Remember that the Phoenix-born center earns $7.75 million annually, and if the Flyers (or a third-party team) retained 50% of his salary, the team that acquired him would pay less than four million ($3.875 million).

In his excellent text, Anthony Di Marco clarifies his “change” of agent a few days ago. He also says that he has spoken with several high-ranking NHL employees, who believe that a “hockey trade” is possible. Jonathan Huberdeau’s name has been raised in a hypothetical trade.

Obviously, Huberdeau won’t be traded for Couturier one-for-one, but these are two big earners who could be on the move this summer.

Another league source said that the team acquiring Couturier would have to believe he could be a viable third center for at least three years to justify the end of his contract.

In any case, it’s a situation to keep an eye on, and Couturier could be on his last legs in Philadelphia.

In gusto

– Hurricanes avoid the sweep.

The Hurricanes are still alive! pic.twitter.com/Q31JHeUeqU – RDS (@RDSca) May 12, 2024

– Grant McCagg wouldn’t touch Martin Necas.

I see Necas on the wish list of a lot of Habs fans as a potential pickup. In 56 career playoff games, he has nine goals, 26 points and one penalty. Not someone who excels when the checking gets tights…tends to play on the perimeter. I don’t see him as a target. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 11, 2024

– CF Montreal lose to Lionel Messi and Miami.

Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. We’re amused. In fits and starts. #CFMTL – Olivier Tremblay (@olitremblay) May 12, 2024

– The file continues to be the talk of the town.

The @IIHFHockey levied significant sanctions against #Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, CSKA Moscow and Russian Federation on Saturday. What impact will that have, if any, as @LetsGoFlyers would love to get their hands on top prospect Matvei Michkov? Link: https://t.co/njyGQYR601 pic.twitter.com/MPnGSeQRZv – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2024

– Good stuff.

Chantal says a Habs player asked her if he could say “Merci tabarnak” on live TV after doing an interview on RDS I bet it was Juraj Slafkovsky https://t.co/OmS33APPez – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024

– À 7-0…