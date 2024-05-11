Tyler Toffoli walks around Toronto wearing a Canadiens jersey

Olivier Renard didn’t want to miss #Messi. He’s at Stade Saputo despite the split with #CFMTL @RDSca
– Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) May 11, 2024
Tyler Toffoli walks around Toronto wearing a Canadiens jerseyAuteur: dmiller
Tyler Toffoli’s stay in Montreal was short-lived, but he made his mark.
This afternoon, both are in the metropolis… Toronto. A stop at the Rogers Centre is in order.
Also worth noting: the future free agent (he’ll become one in July) walks the streets of the Queen City with a Canadiens jersey in a bag. It’s not even that discreet…
Why does Tyler Toffoli just have a Habs jersey with him? pic.twitter.com/MQwFBocPhm
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024
So I’m here to confirm that Toffoli will be signing in Montreal in July.
No kidding, it’s interesting to know that the forward still has the Habs in his heart. Is the jersey for him? Is it for a family member? I have no idea.
A native of Scarborough, Toffoli came to cheer on his childhood baseball team and visit family. It’s not because he’s going to sign in Toronto… I could be wrong, because you get the feeling that Canada is very important to the family. The 32-year-old has already played for four of the seven Canadian teams (Flames, Canadiens, Canucks and Jets).
– Nikolaj Ehlers on his way out?
How *should* the Winnipeg Jets play?
It’s a big question and it starts with an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the current teamhttps://t.co/1VfA49Bc7O
– Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 10, 2024
– Ah well.
– What a win!
WHAT A COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/ycylZ5WafK
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2024
– Sean Couturier is attracting interest.
Couturier’s Agent Change Raises Questions https://t.co/n1kcm6unde
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 9, 2024
– An exciting ending is in store.
Rory McIlroy breathes down Xander Schauffele’s neck at Quail Hollowhttps://t.co/d592KObmRZ
– RDS (@RDSca) May 11, 2024