Tyler Toffoli walks around Toronto wearing a Canadiens jersey

Tyler Toffoli’s stay in Montreal was short-lived, but he made his mark.

For his important goals (especially in the 2021 playoffs), his charisma and his leadership, he left his mark on Montreal. The feeling is reciprocal, since he and his wife have not stopped praising the metropolis in recent years.

This afternoon, both are in the metropolis… Toronto. A stop at the Rogers Centre is in order.

Their presence is likely to have whipped the Blue Jays into shape, as they won an excellent offensive match by a score of 10-8.Toronto was trailing 7-1 at one point.

Also worth noting: the future free agent (he’ll become one in July) walks the streets of the Queen City with a Canadiens jersey in a bag. It’s not even that discreet…

Why does Tyler Toffoli just have a Habs jersey with him? pic.twitter.com/MQwFBocPhm – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024

So I’m here to confirm that Toffoli will be signing in Montreal in July.

No kidding, it’s interesting to know that the forward still has the Habs in his heart. Is the jersey for him? Is it for a family member? I have no idea.

A native of Scarborough, Toffoli came to cheer on his childhood baseball team and visit family. It’s not because he’s going to sign in Toronto… I could be wrong, because you get the feeling that Canada is very important to the family. The 32-year-old has already played for four of the seven Canadian teams (Flames, Canadiens, Canucks and Jets).

In gusto

He could potentially play for a fifth Canadian team this summer. That would be pretty special.In 79 games this season with the Devils and Jets, Toffoli collected 55 points, including 33 goals. We can expect him to sign a nice contract, though.

How *should* the Winnipeg Jets play? It’s a big question and it starts with an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the current team https://t.co/1VfA49Bc7O – Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 10, 2024

Olivier Renard didn’t want to miss #Messi. He’s at Stade Saputo despite the split with #CFMTL @RDSca – Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) May 11, 2024

– Sean Couturier is attracting interest.

Couturier’s Agent Change Raises Questions https://t.co/n1kcm6unde – The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 9, 2024

