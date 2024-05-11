Skip to content
Worlds: two Cole Caufield points in a U.S. victory

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After their curtain-raiser defeat by Sweden (5-2), the United States needed to bounce back today.

Fortunately, they were up against an extremely tough opponent, the Germans.

Unsurprisingly, our southern neighbors prevailed by a score of 6-1.

In the victory, Cole Caufield, whitewashed in the first game, picked up his first two points of the tournament.

First, he assisted on Johnny Hockey’s goal.

Then, he collected his second point on Luke Hughes’ goal.

Caufield and his club play their next match on Monday against Juraj Slafkovsky and the Slovaks. A game to keep an eye on, then, from a Habs fan’s point of view.

One thing is certain: Tricolore fans have every reason to be proud of their protégés’ start to the tournament. In his first game of the tournament, Slaf picked up two points and was even named player of the game. Tomorrow, he faces Kazakstan, a nation against which he has enjoyed great success in the past.

In addition to Caufield and Slaf, Kaiden Guhle also stood out.

Earlier in the day, he assisted on one of Connor Bedard’s goals. My colleague Félix Forget has a more detailed summary of the game HERE.

