Worlds: two Cole Caufield points in a U.S. victory

Two points for Caufield in the winhttps://t.co/veqXKoB74S – RDS (@RDSca) May 11, 2024

After their curtain-raiser defeat by Sweden (5-2), the United States needed to bounce back today.Fortunately, they were up against an extremely tough opponent, the Germans.Unsurprisingly, our southern neighbors prevailed by a score of 6-1.In the victory, Cole Caufield, whitewashed in the first game, picked up his first two points of the tournament.

First, he assisted on Johnny Hockey’s goal.

Johnny Gaudreau makes it 3-0 USA. Cole Caufield made the pass to Matt Boldy, who then got it to Gaudreau for the goal. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/03QKB1hGEX – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 11, 2024

Then, he collected his second point on Luke Hughes’ goal.

Here’s the Luke Hughes goal that made it 4-1 USA with three seconds to go in the second period. Great work from Cole Caufield. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/phPtarUhGj – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 11, 2024

Caufield and his club play their next match on Monday against Juraj Slafkovsky and the Slovaks. A game to keep an eye on, then, from a Habs fan’s point of view.

One thing is certain: Tricolore fans have every reason to be proud of their protégés’ start to the tournament. In his first game of the tournament, Slaf picked up two points and was even named player of the game. Tomorrow, he faces Kazakstan, a nation against which he has enjoyed great success in the past.

Two years ago, this was 18 year-old Juraj Slafkovsky vs Kazakhstan at the World Championships before the NHL draft. He plays them again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2e05xyNvPI – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024

In addition to Caufield and Slaf, Kaiden Guhle also stood out.

Earlier in the day, he assisted on one of Connor Bedard’s goals. My colleague Félix Forget has a more detailed summary of the game HERE.

Breaking news

– Huge news.

Rumor: Lionel Messi will not play against #CFMTL. Apparently he’s still stuck in line at Chez Régine. – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) May 11, 2024

– I’d totally forgotten about this story.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

– Beautiful.

They went into the shots… https://t.co/UTgGy8zkT9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2024

– Attention interested parties.

ALUMNI UPDATE!!! @EdmontonOilers alum Zack Kassian will be signing autographs tomorrow at the @FordCanada Tailgate Party from 6 PM – 7 PM!! pic.twitter.com/NXxKqdccIV – ICE District (@IceDistrict) May 11, 2024

– He’s on fire these days.