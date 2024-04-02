This weekend, Quebecer Sami Zayn will face his “Ivan Drago” at WrestleMania 40. #WWEhttps://t.co/1lsBGenhDV

Angela Price considers adoption
That shouldn’t change too much soon. Even if they no longer live in Quebec.
After all, Habs fans know that following her gives them a different kind of access to Carey Price, a man who doesn’t use social networks as much as his wife.
In other words, it would be possible to see the Price family expand, but via adoption. Don’t be surprised if, eventually, a child joins the Price family, then.
As usual, many topics were covered. If you’re interested, some of the stories are still up at the time of writing.
Angela Price, who is sad to see that the sale of her home in Candiac is official (she loved her life in Quebec), hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of the family being present at the Bell Centre on April 16.
It will be the Canadiens’ last game of the season.
– Attention fans.
Rondelle libre | Alexis Lafrenière hasn’t said his last word https://t.co/oyO9p34WGQ

– Tonight’s game should be robust. [BPM Sports]
MLS > LIGA MX
“In August, the Brazilian Série A was the only non-European league to break into the top 10, but Major League Soccer (MLS) has since followed suit after enjoying a massive climb up the rankings. This is also interesting because it means MLS has moved above… pic.twitter.com/mFWGLQ8HR1
