Patrick Roy’s former home sold for 40% less than expected
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

In January 2022, Patrick Roy sold his beautiful home on the shores of Lac Beauport for a staggering $5.775 million. Inhabited for a year by the buyers, the house was put back on the market, this time for $11.9 million.

But now, the 35-room residence (five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, heated terrace, full outdoor kitchen and triple garage), which underwent no major renovations, has been sold for $7.1 million, $1.325 million less than the sale to Patrick Roy.

A sale for 40% less than the expected price. That’s what Martin Jolicoeur wrote in the Journal de Montréal.

(Credit: Youtube )
With appropriate renovations, the home, which was valued at $4,715,100 at the last appraisal, could be sold for the price the former owners had hoped for.

It certainly has potential.

The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 1,013 square meters. In addition to the many rooms, residents have a 425-foot natural beach and a private dock.

I wish I were a millionaire…

Speaking of houses, the Price family also sold their Candiac home for less than expected.

