Top-5: 36 saves (including two spectacular ones in the same sequence) for Jake Allen

Big night of hockey last night.

26 of the NHL’s 32 teams were in action.

The night ended with three hat tricks boosting 2023-24’s total to 98 – already two more than the total from all of last season with 218 games left to go.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nms1HJWERq pic.twitter.com/WdrV0LuSt7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2024

1. Another strong game for Jake Allen

Here are the results and highlights:

With Jake Allen’s first two starts in a New Jersey Devils uniform, DLC set out to summarize his games. It’s hard not to when he’s playing so well.

As part of this entry, I’m going to continue this tradition by telling you about his third start. What did he achieve this time?

First, he made back-to-back saves against Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson.New Jersey eventually won the game by a score of 5-2.

Thanks to Allen, who, since he’s been in New Jersey, plays like Martin Brodeur.

Jake Allen since joining the @NJDevils

-3 games

-2-1 record

-106 saves on 112 shots

-Efficiency percentage ,946. https://t.co/M4IsPWXE7e – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 20, 2024

2. No Couturier, no problem

He finished his third game with 36 saves on 38 shots.The Devils move within a few points of the Red Wings and the final playoff spot.Yesterday, the news of the day in the hockey world: Flyers captain Sean Couturier has been left out.The news made the rounds on the hockey planet, and the captain even hit back at his head coach.

In the end, John Tortorella was right to leave him out, as Philadelphia won against the Leafs’ big offensive machine.

Owen Tippett puts the Flyers up 19 seconds in! pic.twitter.com/hIDXy1GKgb – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 19, 2024

Final score: 4-3.It all started in the opening seconds when Owen Tippett opened the scoring.Then Nicolas Deslauriers and Ryan Reaves got into a battle of wits.

Remember that Reaves didn’t throw down the gloves against Arber Xhekaj on March 9.

Nicolas Deslauriers throws down the gloves in front of Maple Leafs strongman Ryan Reaves! pic.twitter.com/6NcARmWU5U – RDS (@RDSca) March 19, 2024

Coaches be scratching captains forever now https://t.co/zG239RdzZj – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 20, 2024

3. David Pastrnak, Mikko Rantanen and Mark Scheifele score hat-tricks

The Flyers were hot as they led 3-0 at one point, but they held on.Is leaving out the captain the new thing to do in the NHL, hehe?

If you didn’t want to miss David Pastrnak’s net last night, all you had to do was arrive early.

PASTA FOR TWO IN THE FIRST PERIOD pic.twitter.com/4UbBoFIxap – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 19, 2024

Goals No. 42, 43, and 44 on the season for David Pastrnak(@pastrnak96)! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Q9zoCW65Pg – NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2024

A Mikko Rantanen snipe for the lead pic.twitter.com/BGzmpZqVv9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

The Slovakian scored a hat trick, but his first two goals came in the first period.In the third, he finally found the back of the net for the third time in the match.His 44th of the season.First, he broke the ice following a perfect, masterful pass from Nathan MacKinnon, who increased his streak of games with at least one point to 16 Mark Scheifele also had a fine evening with a hat trick, his eighth in his career.

In the Jets’ 4-2 win over the Rangers, he scored his 20th, 21st and 22nd goals of the season.

Nine-consecutive 20-goal seasons for Mark Scheifele That’s A FRANCHISE RECORD! pic.twitter.com/d6NdhP7i3W – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 20, 2024

In doing so, he surpassed the 20-goal plateau for the ninth consecutive season.

He’s just 10 seasons away from 20 goals to match Ovi’s mark.

4. Wings don’t lose face to Blue Jackets

The Red Wings are not on a good run right now. They’ve been on fire for a while, but right now they’re not doing so well.

RAYMOND SENDS IT TO OT!! pic.twitter.com/lkC4cX8e9a – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 20, 2024

SHOWTIME IN OVERTIME FOR THE WINGS pic.twitter.com/NkYVyBTeya – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 20, 2024

5. Jack Campbell grants a bizarre goal

Yesterday, Detroit was able to regain confidence against one of the worst clubs in the world, the Blue Jackets.The Michigan club seemed headed for defeat, but Lucas Raymond saved face with a goal to force overtime.Then, in overtime, Patrick Kane decided to take matters into his own hands.He scored this superb goal to allow the Wings to escape with the two points.There was no shortage of beautiful goals in this match.Earlier in the game, Alex Texier scored an entire net on a breakaway.

We talked about the Oilers last night, but in this piece, I’m going to talk about the club-school.

Lmao this is the most Jack Campbell allowed goal i’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/kUNSyl8nma – Dyl (@dhockey13) March 20, 2024

Extension

Why? Because Jack Campbell was in action and he conceded a goal that only he can concede.On a penalty shot, he made the save, but the puck went into the air and fell back into the net without touching anything.The Bakersfield Condors eventually lost the game 2-1. The goalkeeper made 30 saves in defeat.As for a possible recall in his case, I doubt it will happen soon; Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have been playing very well lately.And Edmonton is doing well.

– Alex Wennberg breaks the ice.

Alex Wennberg has his first with the @NYRangers! pic.twitter.com/sejboxofnG – NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2024

– And both added points last night. Kuznetsov had one and Guentzel had three.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel are fitting right in with their new team @Canes | #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/2LDitnzPEA – NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 18, 2024

– Kyle Connor breaks the 30-goal plateau.

For the sixth time in his career, Kyle Connor is a 30 goal scorer. pic.twitter.com/sNK2dcM8M1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

– A short evening of eight goals.

7( ) goals in a row for Nashville. pic.twitter.com/BQc9Uy09XG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

– The change of scenery did him good.

Anthony Duclair stays hot pic.twitter.com/8wzCGEZe7y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

– Nice set.

The first player in Golden Knights history to play 500 games for the franchise! Congrats, Jonny Marchy #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/QpPJaCHghC – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 20, 2024

– Big night for Nikita Kucherov.

– A quieter night of hockey tonight.