Top-5: 36 saves (including two spectacular ones in the same sequence) for Jake Allen

The night ended with three hat tricks boosting 2023-24’s total to 98 – already two more than the total from all of last season with 218 games left to go.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nms1HJWERq pic.twitter.com/WdrV0LuSt7
26 of the NHL’s 32 teams were in action.
With Jake Allen’s first two starts in a New Jersey Devils uniform, DLC set out to summarize his games. It’s hard not to when he’s playing so well.
As part of this entry, I’m going to continue this tradition by telling you about his third start. What did he achieve this time?
Jake. Allen. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/kly91R4irm
Thanks to Allen, who, since he’s been in New Jersey, plays like Martin Brodeur.
Jake Allen since joining the @NJDevils
-3 games
-2-1 record
-106 saves on 112 shots
-Efficiency percentage ,946. https://t.co/M4IsPWXE7e
In the end, John Tortorella was right to leave him out, as Philadelphia won against the Leafs’ big offensive machine.
Owen Tippett puts the Flyers up 19 seconds in! pic.twitter.com/hIDXy1GKgb
Remember that Reaves didn’t throw down the gloves against Arber Xhekaj on March 9.
Nicolas Deslauriers throws down the gloves in front of Maple Leafs strongman Ryan Reaves! pic.twitter.com/6NcARmWU5U
Coaches be scratching captains forever now https://t.co/zG239RdzZj
If you didn’t want to miss David Pastrnak’s net last night, all you had to do was arrive early.
PASTA FOR TWO IN THE FIRST PERIOD pic.twitter.com/4UbBoFIxap
Goals No. 42, 43, and 44 on the season for David Pastrnak(@pastrnak96)!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Q9zoCW65Pg
A Mikko Rantanen snipe for the lead pic.twitter.com/BGzmpZqVv9
In the Jets’ 4-2 win over the Rangers, he scored his 20th, 21st and 22nd goals of the season.
Nine-consecutive 20-goal seasons for Mark Scheifele
That’s A FRANCHISE RECORD! pic.twitter.com/d6NdhP7i3W
He’s just 10 seasons away from 20 goals to match Ovi’s mark.
4. Wings don’t lose face to Blue Jackets
The Red Wings are not on a good run right now. They’ve been on fire for a while, but right now they’re not doing so well.
RAYMOND SENDS IT TO OT!! pic.twitter.com/lkC4cX8e9a
SHOWTIME IN OVERTIME FOR THE WINGS pic.twitter.com/NkYVyBTeya
Oh, that finish was cold. pic.twitter.com/bZ81bHu58A
We talked about the Oilers last night, but in this piece, I’m going to talk about the club-school.
Lmao this is the most Jack Campbell allowed goal i’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/kUNSyl8nma
Extension
– Alex Wennberg breaks the ice.
Alex Wennberg has his first with the @NYRangers! pic.twitter.com/sejboxofnG
– And both added points last night. Kuznetsov had one and Guentzel had three.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel are fitting right in with their new team @Canes | #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/2LDitnzPEA
– Kyle Connor breaks the 30-goal plateau.
For the sixth time in his career, Kyle Connor is a 30 goal scorer. pic.twitter.com/sNK2dcM8M1
– A short evening of eight goals.
7() goals in a row for Nashville. pic.twitter.com/BQc9Uy09XG
– The change of scenery did him good.
Anthony Duclair stays hot pic.twitter.com/8wzCGEZe7y
– Nice set.
The first player in Golden Knights history to play 500 games for the franchise!
Congrats, Jonny Marchy #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/QpPJaCHghC
– Big night for Nikita Kucherov.
– A quieter night of hockey tonight.