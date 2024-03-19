Despite a third-period comeback, the Habs lose in overtime

And the lineup of YOUR Oilers:
Kane-McDavid-Hyman
McLeod-Draisaitl-Foegele
RNH-Henrique-Brown
Janmark-Carrick-Perry
Ekholm-Bouchard
Nurse-Stetcher
Kulak-Ceci
Pickard
Skinner
– Alexandre Gascon (@GasconAlexandre) March 20, 2024
After a difficult start to their trip to Western Canada (5-2 loss in Calgary), Trevor Letowski’s men were back in action tonight in Edmonton.
Here’s the line-up for both teams:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jvGKmpjSlF
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024
The Habs have nothing to be ashamed of in the first period, but it was Connor McDavid who scored his team’s only goal.
Connor McDavid is something else… pic.twitter.com/edIYB0Dy8z
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 20, 2024
I’d give a slim edge to the Oilers forward on that one.
Michael Pezzetta vs. Sam Carrick pic.twitter.com/wk8x4xK7MD
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 20, 2024
adam henrique has his first as an oiler. pic.twitter.com/BkjmE7i9NI
– zach (@zjlaing) March 20, 2024
I don’t know what Letowski said to his troops at intermission, but they came out like lions.
Nick Suzuki’s goal tonight (2-1) pic.twitter.com/JVcj83RXU0
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 20, 2024
Kaiden Guhle’s goal tonight (2-2) pic.twitter.com/31oAY2QE8z
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 20, 2024
ONE TIME DRAI
Leon Draisaitl scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/WK5Zt9sas2
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024
Extension
– Samuel Montembeault was excellent, stopping 27 of 30 shots.
– A nice set for Alex Newhook.
200 games #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/76uiYfcash
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024
– I’m sure he’ll never score again.
Josh Anderson had a clear opportunity to showcase his strengths by cutting to the net.
Good old Josh would have tilted his shoulder and won the front of the net.
CE Josh chose, despite his lead over his roofer, to apply the brakes and the play went nowhere.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 20, 2024
– It was close.
#Habs David Savard almost scored another goal off of a fortuitous bounce off the boards with the goalie wandering!
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 20, 2024
– The HFTV boys in the lion’s den.
The boys are fighting the good fight at Rogers Place pic.twitter.com/k3rjg7RZHy
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 20, 2024
– He’s on fire.
Juraj Slafkovsky is on a 5 game points streak. #GoHabsGo
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 20, 2024
– Injury for Gally.
#Habs Brendan Gallagher blocked a shot with his hand and went right to the dressing room
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 20, 2024