Despite a third-period comeback, the Habs lose in overtime
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

After a difficult start to their trip to Western Canada (5-2 loss in Calgary), Trevor Letowski’s men were back in action tonight in Edmonton.

They faced none other than the mighty Oilers.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

The Habs have nothing to be ashamed of in the first period, but it was Connor McDavid who scored his team’s only goal.

What a goal from the best player in the world!

Shortly before this goal, Michael Pezzetta and Sam Carrick threw down the gloves.

I’d give a slim edge to the Oilers forward on that one.

Late in the second period, as both teams headed to the locker room, Adam Henrique picked a good time to score his first Oilers goal.

The assists went to Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ehkolm.

I don’t know what Letowski said to his troops at intermission, but they came out like lions.

They scored two quick goals to tie the game.

First, Nick Suzuki scored his 27th goal of the season.

Then, moments later, Kaiden Guhle tied the game.

Heading to overtime.

Edmonton took advantage of a four-minute power play to defeat the Habs in overtime.

Final score: 3-2 for the home side.

Next game, Thursday 10:30 p.m. in Vancouver.

Extension

– Samuel Montembeault was excellent, stopping 27 of 30 shots.

– A nice set for Alex Newhook.

– I’m sure he’ll never score again.

– It was close.

– The HFTV boys in the lion’s den.

– He’s on fire.

– Injury for Gally.

