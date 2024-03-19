Despite a third-period comeback, the Habs lose in overtime

After a difficult start to their trip to Western Canada (5-2 loss in Calgary), Trevor Letowski’s men were back in action tonight in Edmonton.

They faced none other than the mighty Oilers.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

And the lineup of YOUR Oilers: Kane-McDavid-Hyman

McLeod-Draisaitl-Foegele

RNH-Henrique-Brown

Janmark-Carrick-Perry Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Stetcher

Kulak-Ceci Pickard

Skinner – Alexandre Gascon (@GasconAlexandre) March 20, 2024

The Habs have nothing to be ashamed of in the first period, but it was Connor McDavid who scored his team’s only goal.

What a goal from the best player in the world!Shortly before this goal, Michael Pezzetta and Sam Carrick threw down the gloves.

I’d give a slim edge to the Oilers forward on that one.

Late in the second period, as both teams headed to the locker room, Adam Henrique picked a good time to score his first Oilers goal.The assists went to Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ehkolm.

I don’t know what Letowski said to his troops at intermission, but they came out like lions.

Extension

They scored two quick goals to tie the game.First, Nick Suzuki scored his 27th goal of the season.Then, moments later, Kaiden Guhle tied the game.Heading to overtime.Edmonton took advantage of a four-minute power play to defeat the Habs in overtime.Final score: 3-2 for the home side.Next game, Thursday 10:30 p.m. in Vancouver.

– Samuel Montembeault was excellent, stopping 27 of 30 shots.

– A nice set for Alex Newhook.

– I’m sure he’ll never score again.

Josh Anderson had a clear opportunity to showcase his strengths by cutting to the net. Good old Josh would have tilted his shoulder and won the front of the net. CE Josh chose, despite his lead over his roofer, to apply the brakes and the play went nowhere. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 20, 2024

– It was close.

#Habs David Savard almost scored another goal off of a fortuitous bounce off the boards with the goalie wandering! – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 20, 2024

– The HFTV boys in the lion’s den.

– He’s on fire.

Juraj Slafkovsky is on a 5 game points streak. #GoHabsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 20, 2024

– Injury for Gally.