Sharks scout fired for doing absolutely nothing
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Do you know Igor Eronko?

The Russian has enjoyed a successful career in the world of hockey. He’s an ex-journalist covering KHL activities and was even an assistant coach with Avangard Omsk. I conjugated my verb at the beginning of the sentence in the past tense, because he probably won’t be back in the hockey world any time soon.

He’s just been fired by the Sharks, who used to be a scout.

Why was he fired? Because he was doing absolutely nothing.

That’s what San Jose GM Mike Grier said in an interview with San Jose Hockey Now.

Pretty special situation…

Apparently, the man working in Russia wasn’t attending games or listening to his management’s orders. So quick to arrive in San Jose, so quick to leave: he was hired in the summer of 2023…

We gave him several warnings about his reports. His lists needed more work, not to mention attendance at games. You can’t recruit or get a clear picture of player value if you’re not in the arenas. – Mike Grier

It’s hard for a team to keep tabs on its employees who live elsewhere, but fortunately, the Sharks realized his uninspiring work pretty quickly.

The GM is disappointed, because he thought he had his finger on the pulse of the KHL, having worked there for several years. While he was doing his job half-heartedly (with an excellent salary), many were just waiting for an opportunity to enter the business.

In short, it’s a situation that mirrors the Sharks’ miserable season, which has left them in last place in the NHL. There isn’t a team more likely to be the scene of such events in 2024…

