Lane Hutson among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker award

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is pleased to announce the Top Ten candidates for the 2024 award honoring college field hockey’s top player. Voting is now open. https://t.co/IvMEUiQYfi pic.twitter.com/CzZMKCHkDZ
– Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) March 20, 2024
Jackson Blake, Kyle McClellan, Liam McLinskey, Sam Morton, Will Smith, Collin Graf, Cutter Gauthier and Jack Devine are also among the 10 finalists…
Hutson’s BC teammate Macklin Celibrini completes the list:
That’s not “bad” in a way, because it still shows that his development is going well.
It’s hard to ask for more… and expectations will be high when he comes to Montreal.
Of the 10 finalists, Macklin Celibrini’s name makes the most sense to me.
The young Canadian sensation is the very first 17-year-old to be named among the finalists…
And he’s really had a dream season, with 30 goals and 25 assists in 33 games.
He’s seen as the top pick in the upcoming draft for obvious reasons, and it’s hard, very hard, to miss what he was able to do this season at university level at his age.
If he wins the honor… It’ll only add more meat to his resume, which is already pretty stacked thanks :
Macklin Celebrini 2022-24
USHL Rookie of the Year
USHL Forward of the Year
USHL Player of the Year
Hockey East Rookie of the Year
Hockey East Player of the Year
Only the 4th player to win ROY and POY in same year in HE. The others: Jack Eichel, Paul Kariya and Brian Leetch.
– Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 20, 2024