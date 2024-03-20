Bill Daly makes a fool of himself by talking about old-fashioned blows to the head

Asked Bill Daly whether the #NHL‘s viewpoint has changed with additional medical studies that show a definitive link between CTE and repeated blows to the head.
“No,” Daly said. “I think the science is still lacking.”
It’s something we all know.
But just because we know it doesn’t mean everyone’s willing to admit it. For example? Bill Daly, Gary Bettman’s right-hand man, refused to say this morning that science is advanced enough to link blows to the head and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in players.
Basically, Daly refused to say that memory loss and neurodegenerative diseases in players are linked to head injuries during a player’s career.
I think the science is still inaccurate. – Bill Daly
Obviously, you’ll understand that both men’s outbursts are calculatedly
disconnected. They prefer (no doubt for legal reasons) to say what they’ve said rather than the other way around.
And that’s even if it makes Bill Daly look like a[insert insult of your choice] at the moment.
Fuck Bill Daly and Gary Bettman for their archaic views
There has never been a case of CTE found in an individual without a history of repetitive head trauma
Steve Montador’s trial begins to heat up this year
As a reminder, the @NHLBlackhawks… https://t. co/4BOa3oVBRa
Dan Carcillo, a former NHLer who wasn’t known for scoring tons of goals, notably chose to throw Daly and Bettman under the bus. And he’s not the only one. The same goes for Allan Walsh, the player agent.
The two men haven’t helped the NHL restore its reputation when it comes to injuries, in any case.
