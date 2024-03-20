Coyotes to play in Arizona next season

On the sidelines of the DG meeting in Florida, Commissioner Gary Bettman met the media with his deputy Bill Daly.

Whenever the Commissioner meets the press, there’s always a lot to talk about. After all, the Commissioner’s opinion on NHL issues is important.

What’s getting the most attention? The Coyotes, of course.

Of course, Gary Bettman is synonymous with the Arizona Coyotes. For some reason (actually, no, it’s because of the power of the TV market), Bettman will do anything to keep the Coyotes in Arizona.

Bill Daly mentioned today that the @ArizonaCoyotes will play in Arizona next season, even if they are unable to purchase the land put up for auction (Phoenix) in June. A possible relocation will have to wait for another season. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 20, 2024

For example? The NHL is ready to guarantee right now that the club will remain in Arizona in 2024-2025.

As you probably know, there are rumors of a move. But right now, the stakes are this: we won’t know until June whether the club will be able to buy the land it has in mind to build an arena.

So the club won’t be moving in July if it’s not a success: it’ll be too late. The result? They’ll stay in Longueuil Cup heaven for at least one more year in 2024-2025. #Hourra

If the Coyotes don’t manage to buy the land, the club will probably play elsewhere (Salt Lake City?) in 2025-2026… but then again, let’s not underestimate Gary Bettman and his love for Winnipeg , Arizona.

Images of #Yotes proposed arena project in Northeast Phoenix were leaked via the team app. pic.twitter.com/HHFtscQ9wP – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 20, 2024

And if it works out, could such an arena be built? And if so, in how many years?

After all, you can’t build a new arena in two months. And if the club really wants to build what we see in the tweet above (these are images that were leaked via the club’s app), it’s going to take a long time.

Very long indeed.

Remember, the plan has always been to play at Mullett Arena for at least three years, with the possibility of adding a few more years to the deal. So it’s all part of the plan.

In any case, it’s not over yet.

In bursts

– LTIR is the talk of the town.

Where do NHL GMs stand on LTIR rules? It’s a CBA issue’ worth a deeper discussion. My latest from the GM meetings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/gkeGDFhzQ5 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 20, 2024

– Yes.

Calculate that Sidney Crosby, despite turning 38 in 2026, should end up with Team Canada at the Olympics in Italy “I watch Sidney Crosby play and I want him on the team! He’s still a dominant player” -Doug Armstrong, newly appointed GM of Team Canada – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 20, 2024

– Projected revenues of $6.2 billion for the NHL this season.