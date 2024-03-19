“I’m here at last”: Reinbacher couldn’t wait to leave Kloten

Reporter: “Were you following the Montreal Canadiens this season?”
David Reinbacher: “Yeah for sure. Every morning at the breakfast table, we’d look at the highlights & talk about it. It’s a dream come true to play one day in the NHL, so sure I follow it.” pic.twitter.com/VDw9pDP6IX
The young defenseman was surrounded by a number of journalists, which is to be expected, since we’ve been waiting for him to arrive in town for quite a while…
And let’s just say that Reinbacher didn’t disappoint in his answers to the journalists on hand.
The man who will wear number 64 with the Rocket admitted from the outset that he’s happy “to finally be here”, and we sensed just how proud he is of his achievements.
That said… Reinbacher also sounded like a guy who was happy to have left the Kloten environment, where it’s been pretty tough this season.
He’ll be better surrounded in Laval, and we can sense that makes him happy.
David Reinbacher on seeing all the media attention today.
2. Reinbacher knows he’s arriving at an important moment in the Rocket’s season.
He says he’s ready to help the club… And all he wants is the opportunity to show off.
Note that he should play his first game this weekend, havingtaken Mattias Norlinder’s place in the line-up this morning at training.
It’s a dream come true to one day play in the NHL, so of course I followed the activities. – David Reinbacher
He didn’t call it disappointing, but said there were a lot of ups and downs.
He says he’s grown in maturity on the rink… And I found that came across even when answering journalists’ questions.
6. Obviously, the environment at the Rocket isn’t the same as at Kloten.
But Reinbacher likes the vibe because in Laval, he’s surrounded by a lot of young players. He likes the atmosphere around the team right now.
7. In closing…
Reinbacher admits he’s glad he won’t have to play the relegation series in Kloten. He didn’t want the result to be disappointing and some of his team-mates to lose their jobs ahead of next season.
He’s got a good heart, the youngster.
