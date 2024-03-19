Sad news about a former Quebec Nordiques player.Former strongman/power player Chris Simon has passed away at the age of 52.

According to Marco Normandin (Habsolument Fan), Simon took his own life.

One of Simon’s friends, Garnet Ace, shared a message on FaceBook wishing him peace.

Matthew Barnaby also posted about it on Twitter / X.Chris Simon, it should be remembered, played his part in the Nordiques vs Canadiens rivalry in the 90s.

He’d hit anything that moved, which made him a formidable player during his career.

In the end, Simon played a total of 782 career games in the big league.He played in Quebec City, Colorado (after the Nordiques moved), Washington, Chicago, New York (Rangers and Islanders), Calgary and Minnesota during his 15-season NHL career.

It’s sad, because in 2021, Adrian Dater met him to talk to him and he was living his best life, according to the journalist who has been covering the Avalanche’s activities for several years :

Dater’s Daily: Chris Simon living his best life, and ‘MacKinnon’ wins another horse race https://t.co/yuPhjadAAh – Adrian Dater (@adater) September 8, 2021

Folks…sad day today…Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice…hell of a player as well…we spent a lot of time together during Flames 04 run since we were both living in the hotel…he couldn’t have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed. – Mike Commodore (@commie22) March 19, 2024

Chris Simon was a beloved player in the National League because he never backed down from anything.Mike Commodore also paid tribute to him, as the two men played together in Calgary in 2004.