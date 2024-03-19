Dater’s Daily: Chris Simon living his best life, and ‘MacKinnon’ wins another horse race https://t.co/yuPhjadAAh
– Adrian Dater (@adater) September 8, 2021
Chris Simon has passed away
According to Marco Normandin (Habsolument Fan), Simon took his own life.
One of Simon’s friends, Garnet Ace, shared a message on FaceBook wishing him peace.
He’d hit anything that moved, which made him a formidable player during his career.
It’s sad, because in 2021, Adrian Dater met him to talk to him and he was living his best life, according to the journalist who has been covering the Avalanche’s activities for several years :
Extension
Folks…sad day today…Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice…hell of a player as well…we spent a lot of time together during Flames 04 run since we were both living in the hotel…he couldn’t have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed.
– Mike Commodore (@commie22) March 19, 2024