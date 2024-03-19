CH vs Oilers: Tanner Pearson will be sidelined tonight

There was an optional practice for Habs players early this afternoon in Edmonton.

A few guys decided to jump on the ice to stretch their legs in preparation for tonight’s game against the Oilers…

Kirby Dach on the ice at the end of the team’s optional training session in Edmonton. Christian Dvorak too, in grey, like Dach@RDSca pic.twitter.com/CMLoRRax2d – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 19, 2024

And there was a nice surprise, as Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak took part in the workout.Both players were wearing no-touch jerseys, but to see that they were on the ice with the other guys is good news in itself.Note that it was very, very mellow at practice:

We’ve already known for a while that their respective seasons are over, but still.

This means that rehabilitation is going well for both of them.

We know that tonight’s game won’t be easy, because the Oilers are having a great season and because they have several talented players in their line-up.

Samuel Montembeault will be defending his team’s cage, as he looks for his first win in five starts…

Trevor Letowski also announced a number of changes to the line-up.

Michael Pezzetta will take Tanner Pearson’s place on offense, and Johnathan Kovacevic will take Jayden Struble’s place on defense:

Trevor Letowski says Michael Pezzetta is in for Tanner Pearson and Johnathan Kovacevic is in for Jayden Struble tonight. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 19, 2024

This isn’t necessarily surprising.

The Oilers are fast, and Pezz’s physical play could help calm the speed of the game if he distributes good shoulder shots.

It’s not as if Tanner Pearson is a rocket on skates, we agree… But it’s still surprising to see him left out, because that’s rarely the case when he’s healthy.

And on defense, the addition of a reliable guy like Kovacevic should give Trevor Letowski some breathing room when the Oilers’ big guns are on the ice.

Extensions

Tonight’s game will be played relatively late.

The game kicks off at 9 p.m. (Quebec time).

I’m already not looking forward to tomorrow morning…