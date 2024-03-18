Juraj Slafkovsky sends a (humorous) arrow to the media

Juraj Slafkovsky has a fantastic personality.

He’s good on camera, he’s always got a smile on his face…

And most of the time, he looks like a fat 19-year-old kid who’s just having fun with his buddies.

The young man made a spectacle of himself after the Habs’ training session in Edmonton, answering journalists’ questions.

He told reporters that he and Xhekaj give Brendan Gallagher a hard time every day:

Slaf has been talking about his game lately, about what’s in store for the club against the Oilers…

And he also sent an arrow to the Quebec media (in a humorous way).

Asked about the arrival of David Reinbacher, Slaf said he wouldn’t hesitate to send him a message to give him some advice…

But the Slovak also said that he’ll be seeing Reinbacher more often on his Instagram feed because the media “will be talking about him every day” :

Sassy Slaf has returned and I love it

Slaf finished his sentence and we saw how huge his smile was.He was proud of his shot, the kid. Like, really proud.

That said, the guys keep saying they don’t go on social networks and don’t read what’s written in the media.

Can you believe Juraj Slafkovsky just said the opposite?Of course, it was all done in a friendly manner. The journalists got into his game and it made for a great moment.

It’s great to see the atmosphere in the room despite the circumstances surrounding the team at the moment.

And it’s also great to see Juraj Slafkovsky gaining in confidence like this every day. You can tell he’s settling in, both on and off the ice.

Florida's Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay's Conor Sheary.

