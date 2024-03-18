Juraj Slafkovsky sends a (humorous) arrow to the media

TRADE: PWHL Montréal has acquired defender Amanda Boulier from PWHL Ottawa in exchange for defender Tereza Vanišová.
TRANSACTION: PWHL Montréal has acquired defender Amanda Boulier from PWHL Ottawa in exchange for forward Tereza Vanišová.
EN: https://t.co/bdPpwmpcsn
FR:… pic.twitter.com/jamoENgkRW
– PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 18, 2024
He’s good on camera, he’s always got a smile on his face…
And most of the time, he looks like a fat 19-year-old kid who’s just having fun with his buddies.
The young man made a spectacle of himself after the Habs’ training session in Edmonton, answering journalists’ questions.
“He’s kinda just mad because me & Arber kinda like own him everyday.”
“In practice?”
“No no, not in practice, just like in regular life ya know?
– Juraj Slafkovsky on Brendan Gallagher https://t.co/nOCh1Q6a8e
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 18, 2024
Slaf has been talking about his game lately, about what’s in store for the club against the Oilers…
Asked about the arrival of David Reinbacher, Slaf said he wouldn’t hesitate to send him a message to give him some advice…
But the Slovak also said that he’ll be seeing Reinbacher more often on his Instagram feed because the media “will be talking about him every day” :
Sassy Slaf has returned and I love it pic.twitter.com/iUXKouTicE
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 18, 2024
That said, the guys keep saying they don’t go on social networks and don’t read what’s written in the media.
But…
“Players don’t follow the media” https://t.co/e0lv1t7SZ2
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 18, 2024
It’s great to see the atmosphere in the room despite the circumstances surrounding the team at the moment.
And it’s also great to see Juraj Slafkovsky gaining in confidence like this every day. You can tell he’s settling in, both on and off the ice.
In gusto
– Big transaction in the PWHL.
– Is it enough?
Florida’s Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay’s Conor Sheary. https://t.co/2y8l6MHqPW
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 18, 2024
– It’s amazing how similar Trevor Letowski and Mike Matheson are.
Captain & Coach Letowski#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fyOKfHuMAf
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 18, 2024
– Nice catch for the Saints.
Defensive winger Chase Young will continue his career with the Saints!https://t.co/LOtuyFtXuf pic.twitter.com/jQruggnQkw
– RDS (@RDSca) March 18, 2024