Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores the winner with a second to spare in overtime

There were 14 games on the schedule yesterday in the National Hockey League, which made for some very interesting highlights.We were entertained in all four corners of the league.

Here’s what to remember.

LEHKY IN THE DYING SECONDS An insane game in Edmonton is capped off with a @SUBWAYCanada OT winner from Artturi Lehkonen. pic.twitter.com/dafr2mTK4c – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024

Last night was a great match-up between two exciting teams, as the Colorado Avalanche visited the Edmonton Oilers.As expected, it was an extremely close game between two very good teams.Overtime was needed to determine a winner, when it was tied 2-2 after 60 minutes.We almost needed a shootout, but Artturi Lehkonen decided otherwise.The former Montreal Canadien scored the winning goal with less than a second left in overtime.

Lehkonen himself couldn’t believe his eyes.

The delayed reaction from Lehkonen #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/gE7QwHvN6X – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 17, 2024

The game also featured Sean Walker’s first with the Avalanche, and Corey Perry’s 900th career point on Sam Carrick’s first Oilers goal.

The most Corey Perry way to get your 900th career point. Catch the remainder of the Oilers/Avs game live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/WKEXX3haiy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024

The Maple Leafs just can’t seem to get enough of letting big leads slip away year after year, as they continue to find ways to “choker”.

Last night, up 4-2 with less than two minutes to play, Sheldon Keefe’s team found a way to lose the game.

Remember when Seabass scored two goals in 1:26 to send us to overtime?! pic.twitter.com/u4l2NTqD5d – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 17, 2024

Sebastian Aho spoiled the party for the Leafs, scoring back-to-back goals to send the game into overtime.

The game then moved to the shootout, where Evgeny Kuznetsov’s “slow motion move” was saved by Ilya Samsonov.

The Islanders need every point they can get right now if they’re to have any hope of making the playoffs, and they’re in a crazy race in the Eastern Conference.

Tkaptrick, noun

1. three goals scored by the Tkaptain in the same game.

“Brady Tkachuk scored a Tkaptrick against the New York Islanders.” There’s still time to get tickets to tomorrow’s game against Carolina to see what the Tkaptain whips up next! : https://t.co/6K7fYPibgI pic.twitter.com/qAEwXNBEOt – Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 16, 2024

Patrick Roy was heated after the Isles’ OT loss to the Sens pic.twitter.com/2UUHxIEQXq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 16, 2024

Yesterday, the Islanders faced the poor Ottawa Senators and needed to pick up two points.Unfortunately for Patrick Roy, Brady Tkachuk decided otherwise with a hat trick, limiting the Islanders to just one point.Islanders head coach Patrick Roy was not happy after the 4-3 loss.

In the Coyotes’ 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, Clayton Keller recorded a goal and an assist.

With his assist on the game’s second goal, Keller reached the 400-point plateau for his career.

There are only two players to ever register 400 points in a Coyotes uniform. Shane Doan is one. With an assist on Dylan Guenther’s goal, Clayton Keller is now the other! pic.twitter.com/ej1IpEiQhK – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 16, 2024

He became only the second player in Arizona Coyotes franchise history to reach this plateau.The first was Shane Doan.

Here’s what Keller had to say about his achievement.

“I definitely wouldn’t be here without the sacrifice of a lot of people” Clayton Keller shares his thoughts on reaching 400 points. pic.twitter.com/ykAHEn2kzy – PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) March 17, 2024

The Washington Capitals are still very much in the playoff hunt after all, and they absolutely need to pick up some big points.

And that’s exactly what they did yesterday, with a 2-1 victory over the mighty Vancouver Canucks.

Career goal number 841 for Alex Ovechkin#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/N7QOPxzqsH – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 17, 2024

With the win, the Caps are now one point out of the playoffs with a game in hand on the Detroit Red Wings.

Note that T.J. Oshie was playing his 1000ᵉ career game.

– Mike Modano was honored last night by the Dallas Stars, and now has his own statue.

Mike Modano was and is the epitome of what the Dallas Stars are. Now, he’ll be immortalized in Stars history forever.@PNCBank | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/tT2DG8kEDq – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 16, 2024

– Very nice play by Adam Fox. Note that Artemi Panarin got one of his five points on this goal.

Adam Fox with the nifty move (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/psFeVnsroV – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 16, 2024

– Morgan Frost goes between his legs.

MORGAN FROST That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/M6F99LxbQ5 – NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

– Alex Nylander continues to dominate since his arrival in Columbus.

Alex Nylander has eight goals and 11 points through 11 games since getting traded to Columbus. William Nylander: “I’m a super proud brother. He’s been battling his entire career and been given a really good chance to play and showing what he can do. I mean, super proud brother.” https://t.co/qNLF1NKRCY – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 17, 2024

– What a pass from J.T. Compher on Patrick Kane’s goal, who is having an excellent season.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

The Eastern Conference Wild Card race continued to intensify Saturday as the @Capitals (32-25-9, 73 points) kept pace with the Red Wings (34-27-6, 74 points), who hold the final Wild Card spot.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yPjHN4Qr2p pic.twitter.com/ak4bpo2oQQ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 17, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.