Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores the winner with a second to spare in overtime
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
There were 14 games on the schedule yesterday in the National Hockey League, which made for some very interesting highlights.

We were entertained in all four corners of the league.

Here’s what to remember.

1. Artturi Lehkonen plays hero at the last second

Last night was a great match-up between two exciting teams, as the Colorado Avalanche visited the Edmonton Oilers.

As expected, it was an extremely close game between two very good teams.

Overtime was needed to determine a winner, when it was tied 2-2 after 60 minutes.

We almost needed a shootout, but Artturi Lehkonen decided otherwise.

The former Montreal Canadien scored the winning goal with less than a second left in overtime.

Lehkonen himself couldn’t believe his eyes.

The game also featured Sean Walker’s first with the Avalanche, and Corey Perry’s 900th career point on Sam Carrick’s first Oilers goal.

2. Hurricanes make spectacular comeback against Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs just can’t seem to get enough of letting big leads slip away year after year, as they continue to find ways to “choker”.

Last night, up 4-2 with less than two minutes to play, Sheldon Keefe’s team found a way to lose the game.

Sebastian Aho spoiled the party for the Leafs, scoring back-to-back goals to send the game into overtime.

The game then moved to the shootout, where Evgeny Kuznetsov’s “slow motion move” was saved by Ilya Samsonov.

Pytor Kochetkov also made a spectacular flying poke check save from Max Domi, before newcomer Jake Guentzel gave the Hurricanes the win.

3. Brady Tkachuk hat trick frustrates Patrick Roy

The Islanders need every point they can get right now if they’re to have any hope of making the playoffs, and they’re in a crazy race in the Eastern Conference.

Yesterday, the Islanders faced the poor Ottawa Senators and needed to pick up two points.

Unfortunately for Patrick Roy, Brady Tkachuk decided otherwise with a hat trick, limiting the Islanders to just one point.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy was not happy after the 4-3 loss.

4. Clayton Keller reaches historic Coyotes plateau

In the Coyotes’ 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, Clayton Keller recorded a goal and an assist.

With his assist on the game’s second goal, Keller reached the 400-point plateau for his career.

He became only the second player in Arizona Coyotes franchise history to reach this plateau.

The first was Shane Doan.

Here’s what Keller had to say about his achievement.

5. Huge victory for the Capitals

The Washington Capitals are still very much in the playoff hunt after all, and they absolutely need to pick up some big points.

And that’s exactly what they did yesterday, with a 2-1 victory over the mighty Vancouver Canucks.

With the win, the Caps are now one point out of the playoffs with a game in hand on the Detroit Red Wings.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Note that T.J. Oshie was playing his 1000ᵉ career game.

Extension

– Mike Modano was honored last night by the Dallas Stars, and now has his own statue.

– Very nice play by Adam Fox. Note that Artemi Panarin got one of his five points on this goal.

– Morgan Frost goes between his legs.

– Alex Nylander continues to dominate since his arrival in Columbus.

– What a pass from J.T. Compher on Patrick Kane’s goal, who is having an excellent season.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

