The Canadiens begin their western trip with a defeat
After a pleasant stay in Montreal, the Canadiens were back in action tonight.

It began a five-game trip out west. First stop: Calgary.

Here’s Trevor Letowski’s line-up:

Martin St-Louis has returned to Montreal forreasons related to his son.

And here’s the local lineup:

There may not have been a first-period goal for the Habs, but their best players showed why they’re the best.

First, Nick Suzuki made a nice feint to start a two-on-one. Unfortunately, he missed the target.

Then, Cole Caufield was robbed by Dustin Wolf.

Nice save!

At the end of the period, the Flames took advantage of a power play to break the ice.

Calgary has the second-last power play in the NHL, and the Habs have been excellent on the power play for the past month.

Calgary added to its lead early in the second period.

Blake Coleman fed his captain, who scored his second of the game.

Minutes later, the hosts really hurt the visitors with a third goal in just a few minutes.

Jonathan Huberdeau fed his young teammate very well for an easy goal.

Shortly after this goal, Cole Caufield gave his team a glimmer of hope.

On a pass from Nick Suzuki, he finally scored his 20th goal of the season. It was his first in 13 games.

Remember that he had also unlocked in 2022 after the coaching change.

Towards the end of the period, David Savard scored a really big goal. His second in six games cut the deficit to one goal.

3-2 Flames after 40 minutes of play.

The 58 found the back of the net for his coach’s son.

In the third period, Calgary got a rather controversial power play.

Slaf was pushed on the opposing goalie.

As fate would have it, Nazem Kadri doubled his team’s lead.

Calgary scored its fifth goal moments later.

Final score: 5-2 Flames.

The team’s next game is Tuesday in Edmonton. Will Martin St-Louis be back?

Prolongation

– Dustin Wolf saw nothing.

– Nice try.

– Josh Anderson’s penalty after the sequence is just as stupid.

– What a game!

