The Canadiens begin their western trip with a defeat

Wolf robs Caufield: pic.twitter.com/3tsIoxppvJ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 16, 2024
Here’s Trevor Letowski’s line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rqCnEGZu9k
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2024
And here’s the local lineup:
#Flames tonight vs. Montreal:
Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Hunt-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko
Greer-Rooney-Coronato
Kylington-Andersson
Weegar-Miromanov
Okhotiuk-Pachal
Wolf
– Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 16, 2024
There may not have been a first-period goal for the Habs, but their best players showed why they’re the best.
slick#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sQp5J3BqeF
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2024
Backlund tips the Weegar point shot perfectly. 1-0 Flames. pic.twitter.com/GIGS5AIVR0
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 16, 2024
200 career goals for Backlund and his second of the game #NHL | #Flames | #GoHabsGo
pic.twitter.com/bTqBFQdvpL
– The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) March 17, 2024
The Matheson-Guhle pairing is having a very hard time vs. Calgary.
3-0 Flames now. pic.twitter.com/6iVwigYXi5
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024
A good breakout leads to a chance for Cole Caufield, who finally scores. 3-1 now.
Clear relief for Caufield. Great setup by Suzuki. pic.twitter.com/HrLS4NpvUT
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024
Great teamwork here
Finish the sentence: BIG PLAY __#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JlPNia8UCT
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2024
The 58 found the back of the net for his coach’s son.
“We’re going to try to get a win for his son”- David Savard told TVA Sports during first intermission interview. #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/PekTeqtDfw
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 17, 2024
As fate would have it, Nazem Kadri doubled his team’s lead.
The Flames take just six seconds to score on the powerplay.
The Habs really need to stop allowing opponents free rein in the offensive zone during the penalty kill.
They don’t bother picking up anyone in the crease. pic.twitter.com/9k1TGtutuJ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024
The team’s next game is Tuesday in Edmonton. Will Martin St-Louis be back?
Prolongation
– Dustin Wolf saw nothing.
Arber’s got such a laser of a shot https://t.co/WKoSyIjTD1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 16, 2024
– Nice try.
The judges give Kadri 9.9 on this attempt to even the calls after he took a penalty. pic.twitter.com/xs2UC9wveK
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024
– Josh Anderson’s penalty after the sequence is just as stupid.
Pospisil with a…well, dumb penalty, frankly. His coach won’t like that. pic.twitter.com/enykWtYzLO
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024
– What a game!
Spino-Roy-ma! pic.twitter.com/k4nrWvXd6d
– RDS (@RDSca) March 17, 2024