The Canadiens begin their western trip with a defeat

After a pleasant stay in Montreal, the Canadiens were back in action tonight.It began a five-game trip out west. First stop: Calgary.

Here’s Trevor Letowski’s line-up:

And here’s the local lineup:

There may not have been a first-period goal for the Habs, but their best players showed why they’re the best.

Backlund tips the Weegar point shot perfectly. 1-0 Flames. pic.twitter.com/GIGS5AIVR0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 16, 2024

200 career goals for Backlund and his second of the game #NHL | #Flames | #GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/bTqBFQdvpL – The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) March 17, 2024

The Matheson-Guhle pairing is having a very hard time vs. Calgary. 3-0 Flames now. pic.twitter.com/6iVwigYXi5 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024

A good breakout leads to a chance for Cole Caufield, who finally scores. 3-1 now. Clear relief for Caufield. Great setup by Suzuki. pic.twitter.com/HrLS4NpvUT – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024

Great teamwork here Finish the sentence: BIG PLAY __#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JlPNia8UCT – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2024

First, Nick Suzuki made a nice feint to start a two-on-one. Unfortunately, he missed the target.Then, Cole Caufield was robbed by Dustin Wolf.Nice save!At the end of the period, the Flames took advantage of a power play to break the ice.Calgary has the second-last power play in the NHL, and the Habs have been excellent on the power play for the past month Calgary added to its lead early in the second period.Blake Coleman fed his captain, who scored his second of the game.Minutes later, the hosts really hurt the visitors with a third goal in just a few minutes.Jonathan Huberdeau fed his young teammate very well for an easy goal.Shortly after this goal, Cole Caufield gave his team a glimmer of hope.On a pass from Nick Suzuki, he finally scored his 20th goal of the season. It was his first in 13 games.Remember that he had also unlocked in 2022 after the coaching change.Towards the end of the period, David Savard scored a really big goal. His second in six games cut the deficit to one goal.3-2 Flames after 40 minutes of play.

The 58 found the back of the net for his coach’s son.

“We’re going to try to get a win for his son”- David Savard told TVA Sports during first intermission interview. #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/PekTeqtDfw – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 17, 2024

In the third period, Calgary got a rather controversial power play.

As fate would have it, Nazem Kadri doubled his team’s lead.

The Flames take just six seconds to score on the powerplay. The Habs really need to stop allowing opponents free rein in the offensive zone during the penalty kill. They don’t bother picking up anyone in the crease. pic.twitter.com/9k1TGtutuJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024

Calgary scored its fifth goal moments later.Final score: 5-2 Flames.

The team’s next game is Tuesday in Edmonton. Will Martin St-Louis be back?

– Dustin Wolf saw nothing.

Arber’s got such a laser of a shot https://t.co/WKoSyIjTD1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 16, 2024

– Nice try.

The judges give Kadri 9.9 on this attempt to even the calls after he took a penalty. pic.twitter.com/xs2UC9wveK – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024

– Josh Anderson’s penalty after the sequence is just as stupid.

Pospisil with a…well, dumb penalty, frankly. His coach won’t like that. pic.twitter.com/enykWtYzLO – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 17, 2024

