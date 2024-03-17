Florian Xhekaj’s next goal: to join his brother with the Canadiens

I don’t know if the Habs drafted Florian Xhekaj in part because of his brother, but this selection is paying off so far.

Nick Bobrov, who pushed hard to get him, and his group were right to take a chance on him, because in 2023-2024 in the OHL, he’s dominating.

In 59 games, he has 56 points, including 31 goals. But his next goal: to play with his brother for the Montreal Canadiens. That’s what Adam Kimelman wrote on the NHL’s official website. “It would be a dream come true.

#Habs Headlines: Florian Xhekaj inspired by Arber to make Canadiens rosterhttps://t.co/PQUYWJIwEq – Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) March 17, 2024

Drafted in the fourth round of the last draft (101st overall), Arber’s brother isn’t necessarily a top prospect, but he could potentially be a very good third- or fourth-row player.

In any case, his sudden offensive blossoming is encouraging.

In any case, the Canadiens’ Director of Player Development Rob Ramage had good things to say about him.

For a guy who was converted from the wing, I’m very impressed with his overall game. He’s really responsible in the defensive zone and he doesn’t cheat. – Rob Ramage.

The manager also hopes that the Xhekaj brothers will one day play together.However, both Florian and Arber still have room for improvement.

Apart from their stints on teams during the off-season, the two brothers have never had the opportunity to play together. However, their recent progress gives them a better chance of fulfilling the younger brother’s dream.

In gusto

– Jake Allen in net this afternoon.

John Marino will return to the #NJDevils lineup today. Jake Allen will start in net.https://t.co/ZPYMn3UHHX – CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) March 17, 2024

– Holy Panarin.

Panarin took a sip out of Darren Pang’s leprechaun juice… ( :@BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/KAoLcednXU – BarDown (@BarDown) March 17, 2024

– He’s on fire.

Here is Oliver Kapanen’s game-winning goal to advance KalPa out of the qualifiers. He had five shots on goal and two points. https://t.co/UlqChigjra – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 17, 2024

– Ouch.

Lindgren headed down the tunnel after this awkward collision pic.twitter.com/fqtZrro2br – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 17, 2024

– Montreal defeats Pittsburgh.

PWHL Toronto victory in the Steel City! pic.twitter.com/5Ylb4uunX1 – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2024

– Read more.