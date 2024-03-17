Pierre McGuire thinks the Canadiens should target Cole Eiserman in the next draft

Since the start of the season, Cole Eiserman has taken a nasty tumble in the prospect rankings for the upcoming draft. At the start of the season, he was ranked in the top-5, sometimes even in the top-3, but in recent months, some journalists and analysts don’t even have him in their top-10.

Eiserman, who has committed to Boston University, is a scorer, but that’s about it. He’s not good defensively, he doesn’t necessarily use his physicality to good effect and he doesn’t necessarily have good vision of the game. Still, he’s a straight shooter, and this season in the USHL, he has 24 goals in 20 games.

Will he really be excluded from the top-10 at the draft in June? Not necessarily.

One thing’s for sure: if he were in charge of the Habs, Pierre McGuire would target him. That’s what he said on the latest Sick Podcast – The Eye Test.

Pierre McGuire believes the #Habs should draft Cole Eiserman, via @sickpodnhl #thesickpodcast https://t.co/5xEZu6PBKO – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 15, 2024

As things stand right now, Montreal should draft between ranks four and eight.

With last night’s great reverse rankings, there’s still a good chance the Habs will draft fourth.

Columbus is four points back, Arizona has as many points as the Habs and the Senators (points percentage) were ahead of the team last night.

Even if Montreal has the toughest schedule between now and the end of the season, it won’t be easy to finish lower in the standings than the Jackets, since they have a worse roster and the second-toughest schedule in the NHL.

But from now until April 18, go Jackets, go Coyotes and go Senators!

As for Eiserman, he could be drafted eighth overall by Montreal, for example, but one-dimensional players like that don’t seem to be the new management’s favorite. He will, however, play at BU, a club that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton know very well. Unfortunately, Luke Tuch and Lane Hutson will no longer be playing there in 2024-2025.

This year, although he’s still doing well, Cole Caufield is scoring fewer goals, but playing better defensively. The coaches seem to be under orders to make the guys more complete players. Could Eiserman change his style of play and become better at 200 feet, like Caufield?

To be seen. One thing’s for sure: if Martin St-Louis’s team manages to get the fourth pick, they won’t need to choose the maverick, since Cayden Lindstrom, a big player, should be available at that position.

In bursts

– And deservedly so.

The Habs forward with the most ice time last night was Juraj Slafkovsky with 21:08 mins. pic.twitter.com/0cnYRLqlS4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 17, 2024

– Returner.

Riley McKay will take Filip Cederqvist’s place in the lineup on the left of Lucas Condotta and Gabriel Bourque this afternoon. McKay is coming back from injury but has been able to play for some time now. His last game was on February 28. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 17, 2024

– Welcome to Toronto, Joey.

– Bummer.

Virus forces postponement of game between Saguenéens and Tigreshttps://t.co/NL6cxAXu2S – RDS (@RDSca) March 17, 2024

– Excellent news.