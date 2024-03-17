Cole Caufield has more goals than Alex Ovechkin in a disappointing season

There’s been a lot of talk this season about the low number of goals scored by Montreal Canadiens maverick Cole Caufield.

The young forward has changed his style of play a lot this year, as he focuses on giving more quality playing time and not just with goals.Although he was drafted for his scoring talents, Caufield has greatly improved his defensive game, but he has also shown us his talents as a playmaker this year.On a number of occasions, as his 33 assists demonstrate, he has shown himself to be a good reader of the game. Rather than shooting at every opportunity, he tries to find the best play to make.Last year, in 46 games, he had just 10 assists, but already 26 goals, putting him on pace for a 46-goal season.

It’s only natural to be disappointed with his goal tally this season, when he has “only” 20 goals.

I put that in quotation marks, because it’s really not a catastrophic harvest so far. He could still reach the 25-goal plateau in a season of misery.

Incidentally, the Tricolore’s first trio is on fire these days. Take a look below at the production of the three young forwards over the last 25 games, and it’ll put a smile on your face.

Over the last 25 games, – Nick Suzuki has 28 points (92 point pace)

– Cole Caufield has 24 points (79 point pace)

– Juraj Slafkovsky has 21 points (69 point pace) Cheers #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/LyBIzsJ4OY – The Habitant (@the_habitant) March 17, 2024

That’s 24 points for Caufield in his last 25 games.

His production really isn’t all that bad, especially when you compare it to that of one of the best free-scorers in history: Alex Ovechkin.

The 38-year-old veteran, now in his 19th NHL season, has, for the first time, experienced a real regression in terms of goals scored, with just 19.Ovechkin currently has fewer goals than CC22.

Rather surprising, given that it’s been a disappointing season for Caufield.

With his performance this season, one wonders if the Russian can break Wayne Gretzky’s famous career goalscoring record. At the time of writing, he’s only 53 goals short.

Can Ovechkin still surpass The Great One? https://t.co/aqs74Yo2aL – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 17, 2024

By the way, Ovechkin, despite a poor season, has as many or more goals than these players: Mark Scheifele, Nick Schmaltz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Claude Giroux, Alex Tuch, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Aleksander Barkov.

For a “finished” veteran, that’s a nice touch.

Alex Ovechkin, at 38 years old, in the most disappointing season of his career, has as many or more goals than: – Vladimir Tarasenko

– Nick Schmaltz

– Mark Scheifele

– Claude Giroux

– Sasha Barkov

– Alex Tuch

– Oliver Bjorkstrand He’s still a pretty good goalscorer. pic.twitter.com/AacdE8nU4G – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 17, 2024

However, at this rate, he might not break Gretzky’s record. He’ll have to get back into a rhythm soon to give himself the best possible chance.

The fact that Cole Caufield has more goals than not only Ovechkin, but also more goals than any of the players mentioned above, says a lot about the American’s possible career.

If we’re worried about Caufield’s production, with 20 goals already, I think the Habs are in a very good position regarding his future.

We simply have to be patient with Caufield, as he has all the necessary assets to become an elite maverick. He’s simply taking this season of misery and making the most of it by improving other facets of his game.

Caufield will be a consistent 40-goal scorer, reaching the 50-goal plateau in a single season on a few occasions. I’m telling you.

In gusto

– The Winnipeg Jets seem to have found their long-awaited maverick in Tyler Toffoli.

Make that 4 goals, 5 pts in 4 games as a Jet. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 18, 2024

– Clearly, we don’t mess with Connor Bedard.

Tyler Johnson said don’t mess with Bedsy via @BR_OpenIce

pic.twitter.com/l5ymL28i8f – BarDown (@BarDown) March 18, 2024

– Rod Brind’Amour sent in his fourth line on a power play, when the score was 7-2 Carolina Hurricanes.

Just FYI. @Canes up 7-2 on @Senators with 3 mins left, get a power play, and Brind’amour sends out the 4th line first. I’ll just leave that there. Talk amongst yourselves. – Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) March 18, 2024

– A moment for the Habs’ excellent head coach: Martin St-Louis.

We love ya coach Marty pic.twitter.com/bTD76CRmgr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 18, 2024

– Scottie Scheffler is inhuman.

Scottie Scheffler is on a historic run with both his results and ball-striking but knows how much further he has to go in order to actually be compared to Tiger Woods. @adam_stanley has more from the Players Championship. https://t.co/fGvIEQ8Fjv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2024

– The two compatriots and long-time teammates in Washington seemed to have a lot of fun during the interview.