News

124 saves in a single match: Russian goalkeeper sets world record
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Remember the crazy playoff match-up between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets on the bubble in Toronto during the 2019-2020 season?

The Blue Jackets had just eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games in the preliminary round and were facing the Lightning in the next round.

It was the first game of the series between the two teams, and the game had gone into the fifth overtime period.

It was Brayden Point who finally put an end to the game.

The game’s highlight, however, was Joonas Korpisalo’s incredible 85-save performance in front of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ net.

The whole hockey world was impressed by this monstrous total of saves, and we thought such a performance was historic.

Well, strap on your toque, because that 85-save mark was shattered yesterday, as SKA-Neva St.Petersburg goaltender Artemi Pleshkov of the VHL (the KHL’s American league) recorded 124 saves in a single game.

What??? 124 stops ????

Yes, yes, I’m serious, and I swear I didn’t make a typo either.

It was in the fourth game of their second-round series that Pleshkov pulled off this stunning performance, as the game went into the fifth overtime with a score of 1-0.

Unfortunately for Pleshkov, it was his team who lost the match, and were swept aside in the process.

If you’ve got six hours to spare, here’s the full live coverage of the match, including all 124 of Pleshkov’s saves.

The only goal of the match comes at 6:17:45 in the video below.

124 saves in a single game is a world record in hockey history for a professional goalkeeper.

It’s a record that’s unlikely to be broken any time soon, so despite the defeat and his team’s harsh elimination, 21-year-old Pleshkov can be very proud of his performance.

For those wondering, Pleshkov has never been drafted by an NHL team, even though he is in his fourth and final year of eligibility.

With his world-beating performance, Pleshkov will surely be on the radar of a few teams at the next draft, in the hope that one of them will take a chance on him.

If Byron Bader’s advanced stats charts for prospects are anything to go by, Pleshkov, though small for a goalie (5’10”), could become a very solid one.

In fact, he follows in the footsteps of Igor Shesterkin, who is now considered one of the NHL’s best goaltenders.

In short, congratulations to Artemi Pleshkov, and let’s hope for his sake that this harsh defeat and elimination will at least earn him the chance to be drafted into the NHL.

