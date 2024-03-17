124 saves in a single match: Russian goalkeeper sets world record

The game’s highlight, however, was Joonas Korpisalo’s incredible 85-save performance in front of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ net.
Well, strap on your toque, because that 85-save mark was shattered yesterday, as SKA-Neva St.Petersburg goaltender Artemi Pleshkov of the VHL (the KHL’s American league) recorded 124 saves in a single game.
See this post on Instagram
Yes, yes, I’m serious, and I swear I didn’t make a typo either.
If you’ve got six hours to spare, here’s the full live coverage of the match, including all 124 of Pleshkov’s saves.
For those wondering, that is a WORLD RECORD for saves in a game
Artemi Pleshkov 124 saves #VHL
Alexander Borodulya made 107 saves in the Belarussian Extraliga
Joonas Korpisalo 85 saves in the #NHL pic.twitter.com/Dmc8bBHIDz
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) March 16, 2024
It’s a record that’s unlikely to be broken any time soon, so despite the defeat and his team’s harsh elimination, 21-year-old Pleshkov can be very proud of his performance.
If Byron Bader’s advanced stats charts for prospects are anything to go by, Pleshkov, though small for a goalie (5’10”), could become a very solid one.
In fact, he follows in the footsteps of Igor Shesterkin, who is now considered one of the NHL’s best goaltenders.
My guy, Artemi Pleshkov, continues to roll in the KHL. He’s small but somebody should probably draft him. pic.twitter.com/V6tXIrITEN
– Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) December 4, 2023
In short, congratulations to Artemi Pleshkov, and let’s hope for his sake that this harsh defeat and elimination will at least earn him the chance to be drafted into the NHL.
In a gust
– Don’t miss this afternoon.
It’s game day! It’s game day!
Presented by @SkipTheDishes
Coca-Cola Coliseum
4:00 PM / 16h00
BPM Sports
AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/Pjm0CUZCVu
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 17, 2024
– It’s a crucial game for the Rocket.
The #Rocket de Laval are playing an important game in Toronto today – Looking for a 5th straight win – In the last 4 games, the #Rocket have set the pace, taking the lead quickly – They’ve played 192 of the last 240 minutes ahead in scoring (80% of playing time).
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 17, 2024
– What do you know.
New chapter in my book “Non, CF Montréal n’est pas le seul club au soccer aves des histoires folles…”.
Details on the story of the journalist who lost her access earlier this week.
“FC Cincinnati temporarily revoked the press credential of local beat…
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 17, 2024
– Let’s see how the Montreal lineup does without Poulin.
In addition to those on the long-term injury list, Marie-Philip Poulin and Ann-Sophie Bettez won’t be playing today.
However, Claire Dalton and newcomer Mikyla Grant-Mentis are in the line-up. MGM’s first game with Montreal. pic.twitter.com/BB9MNxSxQT
– Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 17, 2024
– What a great achievement.
William Dandjinou wins a world title https://t.co/cxlr5BjOxt
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 17, 2024