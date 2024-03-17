Mike Matheson: it’s often a tough game defensively for his duo

#NHL GameScore Impact Card for Montreal Canadiens on 2024-03-16:#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1cRpbIT4lc
For a rare occurrence in recent weeks, the Montreal Canadiens didn’t play well as a team last night, resulting in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
It’s a good result for the lottery and for the rebuild, but it’s clear that the Habs could still have played better.
Indeed, on almost every one of the Flames’ five goals, mistakes were made.
As you can see, the advanced stats reflect the duo’s mistakes and ultimately, their poor performance.
The Flames’ second goal of the game, and also Mikael Backlund’s second goal of the game, perfectly represent the duo’s night’s work.
The Flames score just 11 seconds into the second period.
Backlund’s 200th NHL goal. pic.twitter.com/h9bmgWDyGm
The Matheson – Guhle duo also looked bad on the Flames’ third goal, when Matheson can clearly be seen arriving late on the play to cover Martin Pospisil who found himself in front of an empty net.
The Matheson-Guhle pairing is having a very hard time vs. Calgary.
3-0 Flames now. pic.twitter.com/6iVwigYXi5
And on the Flames’ fifth goal, the two defensemen found themselves on the same side, to the left of Cayden Primeau, leaving defenseman Daniil Miromanov completely alone with a return shot and an empty net.
Right spot, right time for Daniil Miromanov pic.twitter.com/TwfiqGm5he
In fact, when you analyze the whole thing, you realize that in general, Mike Matheson’s duo, whether supplemented by Kaiden Guhle or not, have tough games defensively.
This made Cayden Primeau look bad yesterday, although the goalie can blame himself too, as he really didn’t have a good game, especially compared to his last outing, a shutout against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
There was at least that much positive in this match, in addition to the fine performance of the David Savard – Arber Xhekaj duo.
A great feat for Oshie.
The 1,000-game milestone is a significant one for NHL players. You could tell it how much it particularly meant for T.J. Oshie, even before last night, and how much it meant for his teammates for him to reach it.
All bets are off in the West, barring a disaster for the Predators or Golden Knights.
The playoff picture already known in the West? https://t.co/dhYPdxN67O
– Indeed.
A chant that will become increasingly popular in MLS! #PayTheRefs pic.twitter.com/e7hZrdfJD4
The Canadian striker is on fire.
Jonathan David has scored 12 goals in 11 games in 2024 (all competitions)! #SB29LOSC pic.twitter.com/1rHKty3gab
