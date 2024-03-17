Ranking: a perfect night for the Canadiens’ rebuild

CF MTL:
Matias Cocarro is one of the most complete forwards to pull on the jersey.
Not only does he have flair and his calls are of great quality, but his hustle and pressing are sottttt important.
What an acquisition.
He has a huge impact on a game.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 17, 2024
For rebuilding enthusiasts, it’s a relief to see the Habs lose in regulation time.
Not collecting points is the best the Habs can do to improve their chances in the lottery abacus, because the rest of the Habs’ destiny lies in the hands of the other teams.
Well, yesterday was a perfect scenario, as in addition to the Tricolore’s loss, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Arizona Coyotes AND the Ottawa Senators all won their games.
With yesterday’s win over the New York Islanders, the Senators now have a better points percentage than the Habs, which explains why they’re behind the Habs in the lottery, even though they’re one point behind.
Sixth place in the lottery isn’t bad, but it’s not ideal considering the prospects available at the next draft.
Whereas right now, the Tricolore could go as low as 8ᵉ if they’re unlucky.
In short, this late in the season, it’s the Tankathon rankings I’m looking at the most, and I seriously hope the Habs manage to climb even higher.
When you look at the various mock drafts, you realize that the top three forwards in the draft – Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom – are almost always all in the top-5.
In a gust
– Incredible season for Reinhart.
The lead extends…
Sam Reinhart sits 11 power-play goals clear of second. pic.twitter.com/fejILrWQQu
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
– He’s already made his mark on the team.
Matias Coccaro is still organizing to influence referees in his favor.
A genius.
More seriously, what a formidable leader despite his so recent arrival to the team.pic.twitter.com/gQ7zHsjyNw
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 17, 2024
– Indeed.
– He still has a lot to learn.
2/2 he was already very fair on several balls that ended up going over his head because of that aggressiveness / sense (ambition) of anticipation.
He’s a young keeper, and some areas of his game are better than others. His areas for improvement are
– Wandrille Lefèvre (@wandrillelef) March 17, 2024
– To be continued.
The Quebecer is currently competing for the A’s third-cushion spot. https://t.co/ahOjaIqA6G
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 17, 2024