Top-2: Sean Monahan aids and abets Tyler Toffoli’s first Jets goal

MAKE THAT TWO FOR TOFFOLI! pic.twitter.com/OsVyJLQc6R
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 16, 2024
Here’s what we remember from those two games.
Last night, Sean Monahan was an accomplice to Tyler Toffoli’s first goal in a Winnipeg Jets uniform.
Tyler Toffoli(@tytoff16) gets his first with the @NHLJets! pic.twitter.com/7MT93mXpJR
– NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2024
See this post on Instagram
It’s getting COZY at the top of the Central.
Who is going to pull away for the division crown? pic.twitter.com/DawT5vVyrX
– NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2024
We’re all aware of Pierre-Luc Dubois’ horrible season with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings paid the Winnipeg Jets a hefty price to acquire him, and let’s just say he’s been VERY disappointing so far.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his 500th career game and became the 12th player to do so while skating with Los Angeles. Trevor Lewis was the last @LAKings player to score in his 500th NHL contest (March 29, 2017).#NHLStats: https://t.co/nysWzE4Jx7 https://t.co/b2hpxUoWey
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2024
Dubois isn’t even producing at a rate of one point every two games.
Extension
– Here are yesterday’s results.
The @NHLJets and @LAKings played it to perfection Friday, both posting their sixth shutout of the season as they continue their push for a spot in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nysWzE4Jx7 pic.twitter.com/xC5Q5c4DrM
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 14 games.