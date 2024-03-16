Top-2: Sean Monahan aids and abets Tyler Toffoli’s first Jets goal

It was a very quiet Friday night last night in the National Hockey League, with only two games on the schedule.

Here’s what we remember from those two games.

The Jets did a great job of improving before the trade deadline. They picked up Sean Monahan just over a month ago, and on the same day as the trade deadline, they acquired Tyler Toffoli.Two former Habs will now help the Jets in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Last night, Sean Monahan was an accomplice to Tyler Toffoli’s first goal in a Winnipeg Jets uniform.

The two Habs (and former Calgary Flames) combined to score a fine goal that gave the Jets a four-goal lead over the Anaheim Ducks.Also of note, Sean Monahan picked up the puck after the goal for Toffoli to hold.Toffoli then added a second goal later in the game.With this 5-0 victory, the Jets regained first place in the mighty Central Division.

We’re all aware of Pierre-Luc Dubois’ horrible season with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings paid the Winnipeg Jets a hefty price to acquire him, and let’s just say he’s been VERY disappointing so far.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his 500th career game and became the 12th player to do so while skating with Los Angeles. Trevor Lewis was the last @LAKings player to score in his 500th NHL contest (March 29, 2017).

To give you an idea, PLD just hit the 30-point plateau last night with a goal and an assist.That gives him 15 goals and 15 assists this season for a total of 30 points in 66 games.

Dubois isn’t even producing at a rate of one point every two games.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 14 games.