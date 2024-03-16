The Habs kicked the Nordiques out of the NHL, says Jakob Pelletier

Jakob Pelletier thinks the Habs are responsible for the Nordiques’ departure: https: //t.co/6HzPZ88hqq
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 15, 2024
You’d also think it would be an important and special game for the Flames’ Quebec forward Jakob Pelletier, who will be facing the Montreal Canadiens for the first time in his career.
Well, it will indeed be a special game for Pelletier, but not because he was a Habs fan when he was younger – quite the contrary.
Pelletier, a Quebec City native, was definitely not a Habs fan when he was younger, and in his opinion, the Habs are responsible for the Quebec Nordiques’ departure from the NHL.
Indeed, that’s what the Flames forward said in an interview with Flames TV.
“No, because I think they (the Canadiens) kicked the Nordiques out. Most people in Quebec City hate the Habs. It’s going to be special for me to play against them.” – Jakob Pelletier
Because, in the end, the Habs didn’t literally expel the Nordiques from the NHL. There were several reasons, mostly monetary, why the Nordiques left for Colorado.
In short, we understand that in the end, Pelletier, drafted in the first round (26ᵉ overall) in 2019, will really have no mercy tonight for the team in front of him, on the contrary.
He’ll certainly want to have a good game, and who knows, score a point, or even a goal.
On a roll
– A prospect the Habs might be interested in?
Berkly Catton is a good prospect but…@grantmccagg, @GaumondShayne and @ScoutRocco discuss Berkly Catton.
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/asaYlCDzUp
Listen: https://t.co/WLoU2rwWyg#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/5iISIkL0y2
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) March 16, 2024
– An exciting race to keep an eye on.
A multi-team playoff race in the East https://t.co/zpc1wXwloU
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) March 16, 2024
– Good news for the Panthers.
Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues are both on the ice for the Florida Panthers at today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/NOhLqWpOIu
– Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) March 16, 2024
– Close call!
Game-saver in OT #GagarinCup pic.twitter.com/iEyoLH84wB
– KHL (@khl_eng) March 16, 2024
– Djokovic will not be taking part in the Miami tournament.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Miami Masters https://t.co/Kmh8oEKhXU
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 16, 2024