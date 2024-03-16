OHL: Filip Mesar has already surpassed his point total from last season

OHL: Filip Mesar contributes to Kitchener’s offensive festival! https://t.co/EHo2qrAUPb
– RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2024
He quickly became a crowd favorite, and one of the most important players in the team’s success.
Unfortunately, due to the Habs’ setbacks during the 2021-2022 season, Tyler Toffoli was traded by the new management, and therefore by Kent Hughes, some time before the trade deadline.
Even though Toffoli still had two and a half seasons left on his contract, the Habs’ new general manager opted to trade number 73, which displeased many fans, including me.
In short, Kent Hughes had better get a good return for the forward in a trade, and that’s what we’re still wondering to this day, whether he made a good deal.
Whether he’ll ever establish himself as a good NHL player remains to be seen.
In fact, he picked up three points, including a goal, last night in the Kitchener Rangers’ 9-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack.
That’s a big improvement in terms of production for the Habs prospect, but is it enough?
Filip Mesar’s season splits,
1st half – 20-13-19-32
2nd half – 20-5-12-17
– Serenity Hockey (@HockeySerenity) March 9, 2024
With last night’s game, Mesar reached 20 points in 21 games for his second half of the season.
In short, there’s no need to worry that Mesar won’t be as dominant as he’d like in the OHL, because he’s only 20 years old, and he could very well have an excellent season in the AHL as early as next season.
And let’s not forget that it’s not just the points that count, and that despite everything, Mesar plays good hockey and seems to have adapted very well to North American ice.
Last 2 weeks Filip Mesar has looked dominant. His game is really starting to come together. Starting to look more comfortable and confident on North American ice. Skating and decision making with the puck has become closer to elite as well.
– Sebastian J (He/Him) (@SebJackson90) March 16, 2024
In short, he’s a prospect to keep an eye on, because if he doesn’t become a good Habs player, the Tyler Toffoli deal will clearly have been a failure.
In a gust
– Not to be missed today.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
@ChicagoFire
Soldier Field
14H
Free on @AppleTV – #MLSSeasonPass
@BPMSportsRadio, @TSN690
Allez Montréal#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/VBiU1YDWSv
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) March 16, 2024
– Here are the details of the penalty awarded to the Chicago Blackhawks for the Corey Perry situation.
Our understanding of Perry termination/grievance resolution is #Blackhawks were assessed $1.99M Cap Charge for period after termination.
On top of the $1.02M cap charge while with team, CHI total cap charge will be $3.01M of Perry’s original $4M contracthttps://t.co/DoqMixzhLE
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 16, 2024
– New Lightning roster.
We recalled defenseman Emil Lilleberg from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/GyRjPEGgsu
– Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 16, 2024
– A story to follow.
Will we ever see women’s professional hockey in Quebec City?
Québecor is keeping a close eye on the LPHF. https://t.co/vJQ8nQGOp9
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 16, 2024
– To be continued in MLB.
This season, the team’s five starters will all be over the age of 33 and will be defined by their experience. https://t.co/JVm8yX1lH7
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 16, 2024