Top-4: Connor Brown’s first goal since March 24, 2022

The @Avalanche came back from a three-goal deficit and pushed the NHL’s longest active winning streak to five games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nWEw3QQ9r8 pic.twitter.com/fZHvXP9zJU – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 14, 2024

1. Connor Brown scores first goal since March 24, 2022

Last night, there were only four duels in the NHL.However, some very good teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

In a game easily won 7-2 by the Oilers against the Washington Capitals, we’ll remember that Connor McDavid is very fast, Leon Draisaitil shoots a lot and Zach Hyman is an excellent scorer, especially when he plays with McDavid.

But my most important comment: Evander Kane is a true soothsayer. Before the game, he said he’d like to get the assist on teammate Connor Brown’s first goal of the season.

And that’s what happened.

Evander Kane said in the @NHL_on_TNT pregame he wanted to set up Connor Brown with his first goal of the year… Connor Brown just scored his first goal of the year from Evander Kane pic.twitter.com/KXnYn3ogKd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

Standing ovation and hats on the ice for Connor Brown’s first goal since March 24… 2022 pic.twitter.com/A3zp4RG9Xi – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

2. Avalanche come from behind to beat Canucks

Brown scored his first goal of the season, his first since March 24, 2022.He received a standing ovation and some caps were even thrown.What a great gesture from the fans!Stuart Skinner, meanwhile, was sensational.He robbed Alex Ovechkin twice.

Last night’s match-up was an interesting one.

Two of the top teams, the Canucks and the Avalanche, faced off. In the end, it was Colorado who escaped with a 4-3 overtime victory.

The club was trailing 0-3 and Vancouver seemed to be in the driver’s seat.

Canucks having NO problem with the Avs pic.twitter.com/1C3MelAnSf – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 14, 2024

OFF NICHUSHKIN’S HEAD AND IN THE AVS COMPLETE THE FOUR UNANSWERED COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/BaEWbYPSde – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

3. 13th straight game with a point for the Predators

Nathan MacKinnon decided to wake up in the third period.He scored a goal, increasing his streak of games with at least one point to 14.And in overtime, Colorado silenced Rogers Arena with a Valeri Nichushkin goal.What a comeback!The Nashville Predators only seem to lose to the Habs.

Yesterday, they won again (4-2) and extended their point streak to 13 games. Before their overtime losses to Montreal and Dallas, the team’s last regulation-time defeat came on February 15.

Welcome to the Nashville Predators, Jason Zucker! pic.twitter.com/9F2H34Xylv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2024

What a between-the-legs pass from Nyquist pic.twitter.com/ckGQfXm2Nz – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

4. Jordan Binnington frustrates the Kings

IT’S REF APPRECIATION NIGHT IN ST. LOUIS pic.twitter.com/7Y6JJcsudM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 13, 2024

WHAT A SAVE BY BINNINGTON pic.twitter.com/wECDi8B4V9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2024

Extension

Nashville is on fire!In the win, Jason Zucker scored his first goal with his new team.Gustav Nysquist made a beautiful pass.And Juuse Saros held down the fort.A great team win.Last night in the Blues-Kings game, fans showed their gratitude to the officials.A section was dedicated to them.We were also treated to a duel between some very nice sweaters.The winner: Saint-Louis, 3-1.Jordan Binnington was solid in this game.He stopped 40 of 41 shots.He even produced this little gem:

