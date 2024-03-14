Top-4: Connor Brown’s first goal since March 24, 2022

The @Avalanche came back from a three-goal deficit and pushed the NHL’s longest active winning streak to five games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nWEw3QQ9r8 pic.twitter.com/fZHvXP9zJU
In a game easily won 7-2 by the Oilers against the Washington Capitals, we’ll remember that Connor McDavid is very fast, Leon Draisaitil shoots a lot and Zach Hyman is an excellent scorer, especially when he plays with McDavid.
But my most important comment: Evander Kane is a true soothsayer. Before the game, he said he’d like to get the assist on teammate Connor Brown’s first goal of the season.
And that’s what happened.
Evander Kane said in the pregame he wanted to set up Connor Brown with his first goal of the year…
Connor Brown just scored his first goal of the year from Evander Kane
Standing ovation and hats on the ice for Connor Brown's first goal since March 24… 2022
Unbelievable
Skinner denies Ovechkin AGAIN!
Last night’s match-up was an interesting one.
The club was trailing 0-3 and Vancouver seemed to be in the driver’s seat.
Canucks having NO problem with the Avs
NATHAN MAAAAAAAAACKINNON
OFF NICHUSHKIN’S HEAD AND IN
THE AVS COMPLETE THE FOUR UNANSWERED COMEBACK
Yesterday, they won again (4-2) and extended their point streak to 13 games. Before their overtime losses to Montreal and Dallas, the team’s last regulation-time defeat came on February 15.
13-GAME POINT STREAK
The @PredsNHL continue to roll.
Welcome to the Nashville Predators, Jason Zucker!
What a between-the-legs pass from Nyquist
Oh my Juuse Saros.
IT'S REF APPRECIATION NIGHT IN ST. LOUIS
What an incredible jersey matchup.
What an incredible jersey matchup.
WHAT A SAVE BY BINNINGTON
Extension
– Well said.
10/10 Manners
– A 20th goal for Brandon Saad.
A beauty of a redirect.
– Leon Draisaitl leads the charge.
– 24 teams in action tonight.