Jim Montgomery will manage the Canadiens one day, says Renaud Lavoie

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar is champion of the 2023-24 regular season!
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 14, 2024
Tonight, the Canadiens take on the Bruins for the last time this season. It’s the only time this year that the Bruins will be in Montreal’s Hall of Fame, and it will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams.
But hey: at least another long trip out West awaits the Habs tomorrow, and the club has had, this season, visits from the Coyotes, the Wild, the Kraken and all the NHL teams that leave people indifferent. It’s worth it, isn’t it?
But hey. All this to say that it won’t be an easy duel for Martin St-Louis’s men. The last time the clubs met, Samuel Montembeault wasn’t at the top of his game, giving up eight goals in less than three periods.
One day, he’ll coach the Habs. – Renaud Lavoie on Jim Montgomery
What you need to know is that these comments came about when the morning gang at BPM Sports were talking about the fact that Montgomery, a Quebecker who played for the Canadiens and speaks French, wondered why the Bruins coach wasn’t more recognized here.
And that’s when Renaud Lavoie said what he said. Obviously, this isn’t a short-term project, since Martin St-Louis and Jim Montgomery are well in place right now, but let’s keep it all in mind.
Between you and me, I’m not surprised by the journalist’s comments. Why not? Because this isn’t the first time Montgomery’s name has been linked to the Habs.
On February 10, 2022, the day after it was announced that Martin St-Louis was coming to town, there was talk that Jim Montgomery could be a target for the Habs if the MSL experiment didn’t work out.
When Jim Montgomery and Kent Hughes were a pairhttps://t.co/iwjjgyZQQS
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 13, 2024
Montgomery played 122 games in the NHL – five of them in Montreal – and cut his teeth in the NCAA and USHL (American junior) as a coach. He coached the Stars and later served as an assistant with the Blues.
Roundup
– The Drakkar has a good club.
– Ouch.
The elite reliever has a big back injury. https://t.co/jRWtQklGpK
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2024
– Possibly, yes.
Roy can take inspiration from Marchessaulthttps://t.co/A31pxgxnIt
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) March 14, 2024
– File to follow.
MLS | Messi leads Inter Miami to victory, but leaves the match due to injury https://t.co/UkBgCT7OJe
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 14, 2024