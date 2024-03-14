Jim Montgomery will manage the Canadiens one day, says Renaud Lavoie

Tonight, the Canadiens take on the Bruins for the last time this season. It’s the only time this year that the Bruins will be in Montreal’s Hall of Fame, and it will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

You read that correctly.

But hey: at least another long trip out West awaits the Habs tomorrow, and the club has had, this season, visits from the Coyotes, the Wild, the Kraken and all the NHL teams that leave people indifferent. It’s worth it, isn’t it?

But hey. All this to say that it won’t be an easy duel for Martin St-Louis’s men. The last time the clubs met, Samuel Montembeault wasn’t at the top of his game, giving up eight goals in less than three periods.

One day, he’ll coach the Habs. – Renaud Lavoie on Jim Montgomery

But why? Because Boston is a good team.This morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie talked about the fact that this is a club that is finally experiencing some adversity this season, which will better prepare the guys for the playoffs.But above all, he added this:

What you need to know is that these comments came about when the morning gang at BPM Sports were talking about the fact that Montgomery, a Quebecker who played for the Canadiens and speaks French, wondered why the Bruins coach wasn’t more recognized here.

And that’s when Renaud Lavoie said what he said. Obviously, this isn’t a short-term project, since Martin St-Louis and Jim Montgomery are well in place right now, but let’s keep it all in mind.

Between you and me, I’m not surprised by the journalist’s comments. Why not? Because this isn’t the first time Montgomery’s name has been linked to the Habs.

On February 10, 2022, the day after it was announced that Martin St-Louis was coming to town, there was talk that Jim Montgomery could be a target for the Habs if the MSL experiment didn’t work out.

When Jim Montgomery and Kent Hughes were a pair https://t.co/iwjjgyZQQS – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 13, 2024

As history would have it, St-Louis was hired for good a few months later, and Montgomery ended up getting a job in Boston in the summer of 2022.Montgomery speaks French, has a good track record as a coach and an interesting relationship with Kent Hughes, who also grew up in Quebec and knew Montgomery a long time ago.

Montgomery played 122 games in the NHL – five of them in Montreal – and cut his teeth in the NCAA and USHL (American junior) as a coach. He coached the Stars and later served as an assistant with the Blues.

Roundup

After losing his job as Stars coach, he went into rehab to conquer his demons : alcohol.

– The Drakkar has a good club.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar is champion of the 2023-24 regular season! – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 14, 2024

– Ouch.

The elite reliever has a big back injury. https://t.co/jRWtQklGpK – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2024

– Possibly, yes.

Roy can take inspiration from Marchessaulthttps://t.co/A31pxgxnIt – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) March 14, 2024

– File to follow.