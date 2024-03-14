“We could have talked about Brandon Gignac, but it’s not such an original subject anymore”.

Last night, the Rocket won a big hockey game 5-1.

It was the Bridgeport Islanders, the Islanders’ training club, who suffered the heavy defeat at the hands of the Rocket, who absolutely had to win the game to hope to stay in the playoff picture for as long as possible.

Jean-François Houle’s men are currently one point out of the playoffs.

Results on Wednesday evening in the North Division: Victories for Laval, Rochester and Belleville. Losses for Utica and Syracuse. The Rocket close to within 1 point of the playoffs. Marlies have 3 games in hand. pic.twitter.com/Moesf9nmWQ – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 14, 2024

The game was notably broadcast on RDS, and during the game (during the second intermission, actually), there was an on-air moment that left listeners puzzled between Bruno Gervais and François-Étienne Corbin.

The sequence in question pic.twitter.com/bMsfkjYugr – Mondy (@Mondyy91) March 14, 2024

Here it is, as shared by Canadiens fan Mondy.

Basically, we see François-Étienne Corbin mention that the subject of Brandon Gignac has been discussed so much that it’s no longer original and, by force of circumstance, it’s been cut from the list of topics to be discussed.

He then mentioned to Bruno Gervais that the decision had been made to cut his Hockey 101 segment. Gervais said he wasn’t angry, but extremely disappointed by the lack of judgment.

He also stared into the camera, and Corbin later added that “we told him it wasn’t terrible, but he’d get over it”.

Note that on Twitter, when the situation was raised, Gervais replied the same as on air: I’m not angry, but disappointed. He added that his colleague was always there to stir things up…

I wasn’t angry, just disappointed. @fecorbinRDS is always there to stir up trouble …. – Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) March 14, 2024

There are two ways of looking at this. One way is to think that there was an on-air squabble involving the people in front of the camera and the people in the control room in light of the guys’ comments.

Hahahahahahahaha – François-Etienne Corbin (@fecorbinRDS) March 14, 2024

Or you could think it was a joke. And given that the main parties involved are reacting in this way on Twitter, I have a feeling it was indeed a joke.

But if it was, it’s clearly an inside joke and not everyone is in on the joke. So at worst, it’s a squabble and at best, it’s just uncomfortable for listeners.

I’m leaning towards the uncomfortable option.

Burst

– Must-see.

Post this on Instagram A publication shared by 1929 HOCKEY (@1929hockey_)

– Still.

Post this on Instagram A publication shared by Sportsnet (@sportsnet)

– Wow.

– Listen now.

Stanley25 The Podcast Episode 7: I don’t even know how to describe this episode. There are no words to sum it up Good entertainment! @GeorgesLaraquehttps://t.co/Dn9GuQ5hFH – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 14, 2024

– Interesting read.