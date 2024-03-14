Cole Caufield: a municipal rink in Montreal helped him in 2021-22

Cole Caufield is having a rather peculiar season so far in 2023-24. The youngster, who has always been known for his goalscoring skills, isn’t scoring many goals anymore (in fact, he’s only got two since the start of February, and both came in the same game), but we can see him being a better passer and a more complete player.

19 goals and 33 assists in 65 games is far from bad. It’s simply different from what Caufield has accustomed us to in the past.

That said, even those who think Caufield isn’t scoring enough this season will admit that things are going a lot better for #22 right now than they were in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

At that time, Caufield was completely lost on the ice and was sent back to Laval. It really wasn’t going well.

Many have pointed to the impact of Martin St-Louis’ arrival to explain his comeback… but Caufield has another story: according to him, it was a Montreal community rink that helped him get back on track.

That’s what he told Emily Kaplan in an interview for ESPN, which you can watch in full right here :

ESPN just aired awesome piece on Montreal Canadiens star & Former Wisconsin star Cole Caufield that Aired on the Point. #OnWisconsin #GoHabsGo : ESPN pic.twitter.com/U4cER6gd3F – Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) March 14, 2024

Of course, he gives credit to St. Louis as well, but he says that at the time, he mostly needed to start having fun again. And one day, while walking around town, he saw a deserted skating rink and thought it would do him good to get out and skate for a while.

It didn’t take long for the place to fill up (this is Cole Caufield we’re talking about, after all: it attracts people), and before long, Caufield was playing with the people who were there.

The young man admits it felt good, and for the first time in a long time, it helped him find happiness on the ice. He admits that, at the time, he was pretty down about being sent back to Laval and wasn’t yet aware of the reality of the league.

In short

And as we know today, it worked, as Caufield continues to enjoy great success in the NHL.

– Picking up wasps with a vacuum cleaner: a pretty crazy scene at the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

Just too good pic.twitter.com/Zr1rNdKOEa – José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 14, 2024

– Jaromir Jagr is looking for his bobbleheads.

Did anybody see my bubbleheads?? 18000 of them. Actually, I got one ,missing 17,999. Let me know. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a3IJwYZI91 – Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 14, 2024

– Nice read.

David Desharnais will have his jersey retired by the Saguenéens tomorrow night. From a “little atom in a red helmet”, he has become one of the most important players in the Sags’ history. And few would have bet on that in 2003.https://t.co/IcKxwPtGpI – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) March 14, 2024

– A sentiment shared by many.

Josh Anderson disappoints Michel Therrien https://t.co/366QeNNnXu – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 14, 2024

– It was to be expected.

Dreger on Insider Trading says on Friday Hockey Canada will name #STLBlues GM Doug Armstrong as GM of Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 14, 2024

–