Primeau and Montembeault… Today’s new Price and Halak 2.0?

Everyone remembers the days when Carey Price and Jaroslav Halak were the Canadiens’ goalies.

There was a big debate about who was the real number one goalie for the Habs…

And even though Price was still very young, many were disappointed to learn that it was Halak who was ultimately sacrificed by the Montreal organization.

That said, as of today, it’s hard to say out loud that the Habs missed out, because Price was dominant during his best years in Montreal.

I mention the Halak – Price duo because, in an article published this morning (BPM Sports), Réjean Tremblay wondered if we’re going through the same situation again with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau :

We’llhave to wait and see on Cayden Primeau, but he’s got better stats than Monty this season, and that’s nothing to sneeze at.

The parallels between the two goalies are interesting, too: Primeau is 24, Montembeault is 27… And it was when he arrived in Montreal that Montembeault really began to develop into a good National League goalie.

He was 24 at the time (when he was called up for the waivers), just like Primeau right now.Cayden Primeau has great potential. So does Samuel Montembeault.

If both guys continue to perform well over the next few years, maybe we’ll have the luxury of reliving a Price and Halak 2.0.

If that’s the case, though… The Habs will have to make sure they communicate well with their two goalies to avoid any misunderstandings.

As long as it’s done respectfully, there’ll be no problem. That said, there’s such a fine line to walk in the National League…

Gossip

– Seen the same way.

Connor McDavid has more assists than Matthews has points this season. And they wanna feed you that Matthews is more deserving of the MVP. Park that shit forever. These two aren’t and never will be the same. pic.twitter.com/zvKkvdof1z – TYLERDT (@qauckenbush17) March 14, 2024

– It helps.

The Remparts have become specialists in shootouts this season as they’ve won 7 in as many attempts in these situations. That’s almost a third of the points in the overall standings with 14 out of 46. @tvaqc @TVASports @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/GJJtNFnkgC – Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) March 14, 2024

– He’s adapting well to his new environment.

Casey Mittelstadt last night: – 1 assist

– 1 high-danger scoring chance

– on-ice for 34 shot attempts for (only 5 against)

– 81.65 xGF%

– 1.56 game score Casey is starting to fit in in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/w6ZQ5FmCEC – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 14, 2024

– Miguel Tourigny is banged up, big time.

Miguel Tourigny has been placed on IR, meaning he will miss the games against Idaho this week, and probably all of the games on next week’s road trip.

He’s tied for 9th in ECHL dman scoring with 35 points. https://t.co/nS0jrjWPsf – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) March 14, 2024

– Wow.