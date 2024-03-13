Top-5: Connor Bedard scores five points, giving him eight in two games

Ten games were played last night, including the Canadiens’ match-up with the Blue Jackets.

That’s a wrap on a 10-game Tuesday. Where were you when Connor Bedard had his first career five-point game, and did so as an 18-year-old?#NHLStats: https://t.co/m0mxO2HUH6 pic.twitter.com/tRXsEzbSv5 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2024

Cayden Primeau put on quite a show at the Bell Centre , collecting a shutout with 41 saves.Here are the other NHL scores of the evening:Connor Bedard was in fine form last night.

He took advantage of the Anaheim Ducks’ visit to have the best game of his career.

20 ON THE SEASON FOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/JP71z6jfwm – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 13, 2024

He scored his 20th goal of the season with a laser:

Bedard scored a goal…

But he also collected four assists (!!!!) in the Hawks’ 7-2 win.

This one’s worth reviewing:

What a backdoor feed from Bedard pic.twitter.com/aJleeHFjLJ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 13, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks’ young sensation has now scored eight points in his last two games.

He’s really on a roll, and it’s great to see. He’s going to be good, very good… Because he’s dominating the NHL right now at the age of 18.

The Ottawa Senators had lost their last seven games before facing the Penguins last night, who are also having a tough time.

Goal-lovers were disappointed in the game, with only three goals scored…

BUNTING’S FIRST AS A PENGUIN COULDN’T HAVE CAME AT BETTER TIMING pic.twitter.com/u57t7j8oOk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 13, 2024

Interestingly, Michael Bunting scored his first goal in a Penguins uniform at the very end of the game, to tie it 1-1:Overtime must have been necessary in the game, and it was finally Drake Batherson who put an end to the debate by scoring with a fine on-rebound shot.

With their 2-1 loss, the Penguins have now scored two goals… In their last four games :

THAT’S ALL, FOLKS Drake Batherson buries it for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/t0SbSkDSou – NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2024

To begin with, the Sabres gave the visiting Red Wings a run for their money in Buffalo.

The game ended 7-3, and Bowen Byram stood out with two goals…

Scary moment for Joe Veleno after he took a Connor Clifton shot to the head #LetsGoBuffalo #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DdZMipyFiC – Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 13, 2024

But the most memorable moment came in the second period.Joe Veleno received a puck directly to the head, images that are not necessarily easy to see :

Veleno had trouble leaving the rink, but all indications are that he’s doing better right now.

Derek Lalonde said after the game that he had spoken to his young player, and that the latter was doing well.

The Quebecer will see a doctor this morning, but the Red Wings coach believes he’ll be able to play tomorrow against the Coyotes.

The Panthers weren’t necessarily aggressive at the NHL trade deadline.

But it’s not as if they really need to improve their club, because everything is going swimmingly in Florida this season.

Last night, the Florida team showed why they’re a force to be reckoned with: they lost 3-0 to the mighty Dallas Stars…

The Cats are the REAL DEAL. 4 unanswered after being down 3-0 for thewin pic.twitter.com/4w6zUnVnGA – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 13, 2024

But the team scored four unanswered goals to escape with a 4-3 regular-time victory.In what was perhaps a preview of the next Stanley Cup Final, both clubs put on a great show:We all fell off our chairs when we saw the trade that sent Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado for Bowen Byram.

The Avalanche added an excellent second center, something the team had needed since the very start of the season…

And let’s just say that Mittelstadt knows how to make new friends fast.

Natty Mac goin upstairs for #41 pic.twitter.com/nMuMRSh72Q – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 13, 2024

He scored his first goal with his new team last night:The Avalanche really made mincemeat of the Flames (6-2), and it should come as no surprise that Mikko Rantanen stole the show with his four points (two goals and two assists).Nathan MacKinnon also scored his 41st goal of the campaign:

– Connor Bedard has fun with referees.

“I’m trying my best, but you guys are fast and I’m slow” The ref to Connor Bedard when he asked him to get out of the way. via @NBCSBlackhawks

pic.twitter.com/DGUnY1VcCY – BarDown (@BarDown) March 13, 2024

– Eichel gives the Golden Knights victory with his 200th career goal.

– It shakes!

The Blackhawks and Ducks are getting into it right now! John Gibson made his way down from the other end of the ice! pic.twitter.com/73TDiNVuiY – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2024

– Too good.

Wyatt Johnston has 5 goals, 8 pts in his last 8 games. #TexasHockey – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 13, 2024

– Zach Benson had a big game against the Wings.

Zach Benson factored on three of four @BuffaloSabres goals in the first period. His next point would make him the second 18-year-old in franchise history with a four-point game, following Phil Housley (4 on Oct. 17, 1982).#NHLStats: https://t.co/m0mxO2HUH6 pic.twitter.com/nyNurGdPiX – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Four games tonight in the NHL.