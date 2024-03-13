Skip to content
Top-5: Connor Bedard scores five points, giving him eight in two games
Ten games were played last night, including the Canadiens’ match-up with the Blue Jackets.

Cayden Primeau put on quite a show at the Bell Centre, collecting a shutout with 41 saves.

Here are the other NHL scores of the evening:

1: Five-point night for Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard was in fine form last night.

He took advantage of the Anaheim Ducks’ visit to have the best game of his career.

He scored his 20th goal of the season with a laser:

Bedard scored a goal…

But he also collected four assists (!!!!) in the Hawks’ 7-2 win.

This one’s worth reviewing:

The Chicago Blackhawks’ young sensation has now scored eight points in his last two games.

He’s really on a roll, and it’s great to see. He’s going to be good, very good… Because he’s dominating the NHL right now at the age of 18.

2: A Sens victory at last

The Ottawa Senators had lost their last seven games before facing the Penguins last night, who are also having a tough time.

Goal-lovers were disappointed in the game, with only three goals scored…

Interestingly, Michael Bunting scored his first goal in a Penguins uniform at the very end of the game, to tie it 1-1:

Overtime must have been necessary in the game, and it was finally Drake Batherson who put an end to the debate by scoring with a fine on-rebound shot.

With their 2-1 loss, the Penguins have now scored two goals… In their last four games :

3: Scary moment in Buffalo

To begin with, the Sabres gave the visiting Red Wings a run for their money in Buffalo.

The game ended 7-3, and Bowen Byram stood out with two goals…

But the most memorable moment came in the second period.

Joe Veleno received a puck directly to the head, images that are not necessarily easy to see :

Veleno had trouble leaving the rink, but all indications are that he’s doing better right now.

Derek Lalonde said after the game that he had spoken to his young player, and that the latter was doing well.

The Quebecer will see a doctor this morning, but the Red Wings coach believes he’ll be able to play tomorrow against the Coyotes.

4: The Panthers are impressive

The Panthers weren’t necessarily aggressive at the NHL trade deadline.

But it’s not as if they really need to improve their club, because everything is going swimmingly in Florida this season.

Last night, the Florida team showed why they’re a force to be reckoned with: they lost 3-0 to the mighty Dallas Stars…

But the team scored four unanswered goals to escape with a 4-3 regular-time victory.

In what was perhaps a preview of the next Stanley Cup Final, both clubs put on a great show:

5: A first for Mittelstadt in an Avalanche uniform

We all fell off our chairs when we saw the trade that sent Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado for Bowen Byram.

The Avalanche added an excellent second center, something the team had needed since the very start of the season…

And let’s just say that Mittelstadt knows how to make new friends fast.

He scored his first goal with his new team last night:

The Avalanche really made mincemeat of the Flames (6-2), and it should come as no surprise that Mikko Rantanen stole the show with his four points (two goals and two assists).

Nathan MacKinnon also scored his 41st goal of the campaign:

– Connor Bedard has fun with referees.

– Eichel gives the Golden Knights victory with his 200th career goal.

– It shakes!

– Too good.

– Zach Benson had a big game against the Wings.

– Top scorers of the night :

– Four games tonight in the NHL.

