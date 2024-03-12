Cayden Primeau gives Habs victory over Blue Jackets

The Canadiens hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, in a duel between two of the last three teams in the Eastern standings. Cayden Primeau got his first start since the Jake Allen trade.

Last time lining up in https://t.co/Qbeqtn3sjG pic.twitter.com/U4B7y9TNck – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 12, 2024

Let’s just say that the Canadiens didn’t have time to fuck around in this game. Brendan Gallagher quickly opened the scoring by redirecting Jake Evans’ pass behind Elvis Merzlikins.

A great start to the evening Off to a great start#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hlo5yL3ztm – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2024

Then it was Juraj Slafkovsky’s turn to score, this time with a powerful shot on the power play that gave Merzlikins no chance.

But it’s not over yet! Joshua Roy scored his third goal in four games, redirecting Arber Xhekaj’s slap shot.

The Canadiens were leading 3-0 after less than six minutes of play!

You’d think the Canadiens would be leading in shots too, but they’re not. The Blue Jackets directed 22 shots at Cayden Primeau in the first period. The Habs goalie turned them all away.

After 20 minutes, the Habs were leading 3-0.

We won’t lie to you, the second period was much quieter than the first in terms of goals. The good news is that the Habs limited the Blue Jackets to just eight shots in the second.

Columbus, however, saw its shot total increase to 30, without ever being able to score. Cayden Primeau was a wall for the first 40 minutes of the game.

Despite leading by three goals, the Canadiens weren’t allowed an easy game. They were often caught in their own zone.

Johnny Kovacevic & Jayden Struble just got stuck on the ice for a 3:22 min shift – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 13, 2024

After two periods, the score was still 3-0 in favor of the Habs.

The third period was much like the second. Not much action, and no goals. The good news was that Cayden Primeau continued to stand firm in front of the net despite the Blue Jackets’ attacks.

However, there was a funny moment when David Savard lost a skate blade. Let’s just say he managed to stay elegant in spite of it all!

David Savard with some impressive agility at the end there. pic.twitter.com/uSR09GR3QI – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 13, 2024

The Canadians won 3-0.

Primeau recorded his second career shutout, and what’s more surprising is that he did so in the face of 41 shots. It was also a second consecutive shutout at home for the young goalkeeper.

He also earned himself the first star, unsurprisingly.Montreal is back in action on Thursday, again at the Bell Centre, when the Boston Bruins are the visitors.

#FunFact: with his goal tonight, #Habs Juraj Slafkovský tied Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Henri Richard for the 3rd highest single-season point total by a teenager in #GoHabsGo history. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 12, 2024

Fun Fact: Elvis Merzlikins is the fastest goaltender pulled from a game in Bell Centre history (5:48). 4th shortest start if you include injuries

J. Hackett, 13 seconds, Oct. 20, 2001

S. Bobrovksy, 2:01, Jan. 19, 2023

N. Backstrom, 2:52, March 1, 2012 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 12, 2024

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Yegor Chinakhov suffered an upper body injury and will not return to tonight’s game against the Canadiens. – CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 12, 2024

Joel Armia stood on the bench for a good three minutes after blocking a violent short-handed shot. pic.twitter.com/cLYTNVerkE – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 13, 2024

The crowd acknowledging Cayden Primeau’s colossal work by repeatedly chanting his name. The young man could hardly have done better in his first test of the “two-keeper era”. He sends a reassuring message. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 13, 2024

