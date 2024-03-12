Skip to content
Cayden Primeau gives Habs victory over Blue Jackets
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, in a duel between two of the last three teams in the Eastern standings. Cayden Primeau got his first start since the Jake Allen trade.

Here’s the line-up for both teams.

Let’s just say that the Canadiens didn’t have time to fuck around in this game. Brendan Gallagher quickly opened the scoring by redirecting Jake Evans’ pass behind Elvis Merzlikins.

Then it was Juraj Slafkovsky’s turn to score, this time with a powerful shot on the power play that gave Merzlikins no chance.

But it’s not over yet! Joshua Roy scored his third goal in four games, redirecting Arber Xhekaj’s slap shot.

The Canadiens were leading 3-0 after less than six minutes of play!

You’d think the Canadiens would be leading in shots too, but they’re not. The Blue Jackets directed 22 shots at Cayden Primeau in the first period. The Habs goalie turned them all away.

After 20 minutes, the Habs were leading 3-0.

We won’t lie to you, the second period was much quieter than the first in terms of goals. The good news is that the Habs limited the Blue Jackets to just eight shots in the second.

Columbus, however, saw its shot total increase to 30, without ever being able to score. Cayden Primeau was a wall for the first 40 minutes of the game.

Despite leading by three goals, the Canadiens weren’t allowed an easy game. They were often caught in their own zone.

After two periods, the score was still 3-0 in favor of the Habs.

The third period was much like the second. Not much action, and no goals. The good news was that Cayden Primeau continued to stand firm in front of the net despite the Blue Jackets’ attacks.

However, there was a funny moment when David Savard lost a skate blade. Let’s just say he managed to stay elegant in spite of it all!

The Canadians won 3-0.

Primeau recorded his second career shutout, and what’s more surprising is that he did so in the face of 41 shots. It was also a second consecutive shutout at home for the young goalkeeper.

He also earned himself the first star, unsurprisingly.

Montreal is back in action on Thursday, again at the Bell Centre, when the Boston Bruins are the visitors.

