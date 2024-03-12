Finger of honour to the Bell Centre crowd: Andrew Ference received donations from fans to pay his fine

We all remember the gesture that marked Andrew Ference’s career. I’m going to remind you because, even if the gesture was immature, the story is still funny.

The Canadiens were leading 3-1 in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Bruins. Andrew Ference, who is not known as a great scorer, managed to close the gap with a goal and decided to send the crowd wild with a middle finger from his glove.After the game, Ference defended his gesture, claiming that his glove had jammed in that position and that he simply wanted to show the crowd his fist. Of course, the NHL was having none of it, and he was forced to pay the maximum fine of $2,500.Earlier this week, the Bruins paid tribute to their Stanley Cup-winning team of the same 2011 playoffs. The Bruins invited Patrice Bergeron and Claude Julien to their Cue the Memories podcast to talk about their time with the Bruins.Andrew Ference is the co-host of the podcast, and he got the word out about the event. Instead of hiding, he laughed it off in a sarcastic tone.The funniest part was that he explained that some Bruins fans knew his address and left money at his door to pay his fine.

The game took place in Montreal, and the Bruins returned to Boston for game number five. That’s when Ference found plenty of tickets taped to his front door to help pay the fine.

Laughing, he explained that there was about $500 on his door, so he saved money by paying his fine.He also took the time to explain why he was so angry with the Montreal crowd. Brian Gionta, not the strongest of forwards, had checked him against the boards shortly before his goal, and he was frustrated that the whole crowd was shouting for joy at the sight of the check.His pride got the better of him and the finger went off.The Tricolore fans also gave him a hard time during the series. Ference explained that when the Bruins slept at the hotel in Montreal, the players were often disturbed by loud noises outside, such as delivery trucks honking their horns incessantly.

The story is a little old, but it certainly left its mark on the minds of Canadiens and Bruins fans. After all these years, it’s better to laugh than to cry.

You can listen to the full podcast here :

