David Reinbacher’s season in Switzerland could come to an end on Friday

The wait for David Reinbacher to play in North America is drawing to a close. This time, it’s closer than ever. EHC Olten has just lost 3-1 to GCK Lions in the sixth match of the Swiss second division semi-final.

Olten lost 3-1, and a seventh match will be played on Friday in the 2nd division semi-final. If Olten loses, David Reinbacher should theoretically be able to cross to Quebec as Kloten will no longer be at risk of relegation https://t.co/mCeBWcSBbp – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) March 12, 2024

This means that Olten must win the seventh game of the series to have any hope of reaching the final, winning the B division championship and having a chance of moving up to the first division. Olten is the last team still alive in the Division 2 series and eligible for promotion to Division 1, but it must win its series to do so.

If Olten loses its seventh game on Friday, David Reinbacher’s Kloten team will not have to play in a first division relegation series and will be able to stay in the first division for next year. Reinbacher’s season would therefore be over and he could join the Laval Rocket.

Should Olten win their seventh game, Kloten will have to face HC Ajoie in a relegation series. The two teams finished 13th and 14th respectively in the 14-team A-League.

Should Kloten lose its series against HC Ajoie, it would then have to face Olten (if the team is Division 2 champion) in another series that would extend Reinbacher’s season in Switzerland. The winner of the series would play in the top division next year.

The 4 of 7 Ajoie-Kloten relegation series will start on March 16. Match 7 on March 30. If Visp (trailing 0-2) and/or Olten (tied 1-1) win in the semi-finals, the Ajoie-Kloten series will take place and David Reinbacher’s arrival in North America will be delayed. – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) March 5, 2024

The series could therefore take place, and here are the potential dates for the first relegation series between Kloten and Ajoie.

The series would begin on March 16, with the seventh game taking place on March 30. If Kloten loses again, the Rocket would have to wait even longer for Reinbacher’s backup, who would be forced to play the series against the second division outfit.

There are only 15 games left in the season for the Laval Rocket, who are currently sixth in their division.

The Rocket’s regular season ends on April 20, and the Laval outfit must finish among the top five teams in its division to qualify for the playoffs.

The Rocket will face the Belleville Senators six times between now and the end of the season. It’s a series of games that could decide whether or not the team qualifies.

