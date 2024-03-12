Flames part ways with prospect guilty of sexual assault

The Calgary Flames haven’t had it easy in recent months. Starting with Dillon Dubé, who was one of five players implicated in the 2018 Junior Team Canada scandal and has stayed away from the team since the accusations. This time, another player in the Flames entourage was in hot water and has been found guilty.
We’re talking about forward Topi Ronni, a 19-year-old Calgary prospect. He was convicted of sexual assault in his native Finland.
– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 12, 2024
Even though Topi Ronni was not under contract with the Flames, the organization was right to announce it in this way, especially after the way the Dillon Dubé case had been handled.
The hockey world had been surprised to see that Calgary had let Dubé walk away from the team due to “mental health” issues, when all the other teams had found no such “excuses”.
– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 21, 2024
I understand that the Flames didn’t want any trouble, but this was clumsy on their part. If Dillon Dubé ends up being found guilty of any charges in the 2018 Junior Team Canada file, I’m sure they’ll make the decision to part ways with him just like they just did with Ronni.
Report: #Flames prospect Topi Ronni found guilty of sexual assault in Finland https://t.co/SMjOnSpZio pic.twitter.com/VGl6goax8o
– Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) March 12, 2024
In a row
– Local pride.
The Canucks offer a contract extension to the team’s assistant general manager, Émilie Castonguay!https://t.co/iLPY1P4tYx pic.twitter.com/ev7xk0Vtlg
– RDS (@RDSca) March 12, 2024
– Patrick Roy gave the team a good kick in the butt.
New York Islanders under Patrick Roy:
– 10-6-3 record (43-26-13 pace | 99pt pace)
– 3.37 goals/game (9th in NHL)
– 70% PK (3rd last in NHL)
– Barzal: 8g | 14a | 22pts in 19 games
– Nelson: 9g | 11a | 20pts in 19 games
– Dobson: 2g | 17a | 19pts in 19 games
– Horvat: 8g | 4 gwg |… pic.twitter.com/jROb7u9vuy
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 12, 2024
– Not a crazy idea.
I know people in Quebec are mad!
BUT…
Atlanta Flames gave the @NHLFlames
ATlanta Trshers gave the @NHLJets
Maybe the 3rd team will give the #Nordiques https://t.co/sfHj0Pgqzk
– Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) March 12, 2024
– Julien BriseBois loves Kucherov’s relentlessness.
Really generous Julien Brisebois https://t.co/l9iPC1MCrj
– Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) March 12, 2024