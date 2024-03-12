Skip to content
News

Matt Rempe is suspended for four matches… And that’s not enough
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Matt Rempe is suspended for four matches… And that’s not enough
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The most popular player in the NHL right now isn’t Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or Nikita Kucherov.

His name is Matt Rempe.

The Rangers’ Matt Rempe finds himself at the heart of yet more criticism, because he landed (another) violent blow on a Devils player last night.

The big forward slyly hit Jonas Siegenthaler in the head, using his elbow to hurt the Devils defender.

The result?

Rempe has been suspended for four games by the NHL.

And deservedly so, because such actions have no place in the big league:

Matt Rempe has only 10 games of NHL experience, but he’s getting more press than anyone else in the NHL.

The reason is simple: he’s a cellar-dweller on the ice, and people like it that way.

The blow to Jonas Siegenthaler’s head was unnecessary and gratuitous. I’m the first to say that I like physical play when I watch a good hockey game, but we all agree that there are limits too.

At the end of the day, nobody wants to see a player try to hurt his opponent. Rempe did it last night… And he did it just over two weeks ago, when he gave it his all to unscrew Nathan Bastian’s head :

The NHL missed the mark on the length of the suspension because the league has been saying for months that it wants to stop actions like this on the ice.

It’s pointless, it’s dangerous… And someone’s going to get hurt if the NHL keeps turning a blind eye.

In gusts

– Good point.

– He surprises.

– Well done.

– Victory tonight. How about you?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content