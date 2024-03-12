Matt Rempe is suspended for four matches… And that’s not enough

The most popular player in the NHL right now isn’t Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or Nikita Kucherov.

His name is Matt Rempe.

The Rangers’ Matt Rempe finds himself at the heart of yet more criticism, because he landed (another) violent blow on a Devils player last night.

Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler.pic.twitter.com/xkax6SRBQw – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2024

The big forward slyly hit Jonas Siegenthaler in the head, using his elbow to hurt the Devils defender.The result?And deservedly so, because such actions have no place in the big league:

Matt Rempe has only 10 games of NHL experience, but he’s getting more press than anyone else in the NHL.

The reason is simple: he’s a cellar-dweller on the ice, and people like it that way.

The blow to Jonas Siegenthaler’s head was unnecessary and gratuitous. I’m the first to say that I like physical play when I watch a good hockey game, but we all agree that there are limits too.

At the end of the day, nobody wants to see a player try to hurt his opponent. Rempe did it last night… And he did it just over two weeks ago, when he gave it his all to unscrew Nathan Bastian’s head :

Rangers rookie Matt Rempe receives a match penalty for this hit on Nathan Bastian pic.twitter.com/l25T7Hc3lh – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2024

The NHL missed the mark on the length of the suspension because the league has been saying for months that it wants to stop actions like this on the ice.

It’s pointless, it’s dangerous… And someone’s going to get hurt if the NHL keeps turning a blind eye.

In gusts

– Good point.

Rest and recovery is an important aspect of a player’s success.@EricEngels joins @TonyMarinaro to discuss all things #Habs#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/kgWl57PEVg – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 12, 2024

– He surprises.

Trevor Moore has more goals than:

– Matt Boldy

– Steven Stamkos

– Alex DeBrincat More assists than:

– Zach Hyman

– Kyle Palmieri

– Logan Cooley More EVP than:

– Aleksander Barkov

– Jack Hughes

– Evgeni Malkin pic.twitter.com/eUkybkPCd5 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 12, 2024

– Well done.

Danault and Dubois get involved in Los Angeles: https://t.co/e5ysmtmI42 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2024

– Victory tonight. How about you?