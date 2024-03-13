Jake Allen admits it: he blocked a deal earlier this season

As of last week, Jake Allen is a member of the Devils organization.

The veteran was fine in Montreal, but wanted to leave the ménage à trois to get more playing time.

It’s kind of ironic, because he finds himself in the same situation in New Jersey right now:

There really are too many goalies in the Devils organization → https://t.co/VgOasjjXJq – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 11, 2024

Jake Allen has a no-trade clause in his contract, and we learned after the deal that the Devils were on the list of 10 clubs he didn’t want to be traded to.

That said, the Devils tried to acquire him earlier in the season…

And the goaltender admitted out of his own mouth after his team’s practice today that he decided not to exercise his no-trade clause at the time.

He didn’t feel he’d be able to play much in New Jersey, when the Devils were already counting on the services of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid :

Jake Allen after practice said Devils tried to trade for him earlier in the year. He didn’t waive NTC bc at the time w/Vanecek/Schmid he didn’t see a future/ playing time in NJ. IMO: Allen would have played & Schmid would have gone down. #njdevils @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor – Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 13, 2024

If the Devils were really serious about their approach a few months ago, that means Tom Fitzgerald really missed the boat.

The GM should have made it clear to Allen’s agent that the plan was to play him, and the Devils could have sent Akira Schmid to the AHL to make room for the former Habs goalie.

I get the impression that there was a real lack of communication in the matter.

In the end, the Devils got their hands on a goalie they’d been eyeing for a long time. It’s a bit too late, given the club’s recent move away from the playoffs…

Would the situation be different if Allen had been traded to New Jersey earlier this week? Perhaps, when you consider that the goalkeepers haven’t (really) been getting the job done since the start of the season…

But on the other side of the coin, it’s not as if Allen has been excellent in Montreal in recent months either.

In bursts

– I really like his progression.

Jakub Dobes has been used in 10 of the Rocket’s last 11 games and will be back in net against Bridgeport tonight. The young Czech goalie is the 3rd most-used goalie in the AHL with 2192 minutes played. He has a save percentage of .967% vs BRI. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 13, 2024

– Still.

Points leaders since Bedard’s return: 26 – Nathan Mackinnon

26 – Connor McDavid

23 – Kirill Kaprizov

20 – Leon Draisaitl

19 – Artemi Panarin

19 – Mitch Marner

19 – Mikko Rantanen

19 – Wyatt Johnston

18 – Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/AvfhtSsyuv – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 13, 2024

– The Capitals are banged up.

Several Capitals players will be game-time decisions ahead of matchup with Edmonton Oilers https://t.co/oWHdrV1dG6 – RMNB (@rmnb) March 13, 2024

– Please note:

PWHL note – Trade Deadline has been revised to Monday, March 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET New Roster Freeze date will be Tuesday, March 19, at 12:00 p.m. ET. – Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) March 13, 2024

– So much the better!