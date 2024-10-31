Skip to content
Justin Barron felt “normal” the day after Jacob Trouba’s hit

 Auteur: Christopher Brown
When Jacob Trouba hit Justin Barron, it was the talk of the town.

Trouba, known for his hitting, tackled Justin Barron, who really looked like he’d hit his head. Some blamed the Rangers player, others the Habs player.

Here’s the hit.

What you need to know is that the main man, who spoke to the media for the first time since the hit on the heels of his return to action tonight, believes he misplaced himself to protect himself.

So, in his eyes, he’s in the wrong. Jonathan Bernier reports.

What the main man is saying is that it’s a move he could have prevented. He tried to force the game and therefore put himself in a disadvantageous position to help his club.

It didn’t work… and the Habs, we’ll remember, lost that game by a lot.

What’s crazy is that he says he felt better the very next day. He says the Habs played it safe in his case, which explains his three-game absence from the lineup.

That said, I don’t see him in the habs Halloween photo, which was taken the day after the NY game. Is he one of the astronauts? Spider-Man? Absent for another reason?

Did the Habs try to cover up the fact that he was left out by not bringing him back from injury? It’s not impossible, but I don’t think so.

After all, Logan Mailloux was easy to get out of the lineup.

I can’t wait to see how he reacts tonight. But if he’s back in the game, it’s probably because the club’s doctors feel he’s fit to play and that his injury (concussion?) is behind him.

To be continued.


Overtime

– Logical.

– Makes sense.

– Caps happy with Pierre-Luc Dubois for now.

This content was created with the help of AI.

