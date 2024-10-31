Justin Barron felt “normal” the day after Jacob Trouba’s hit

When Jacob Trouba hit Justin Barron, it was the talk of the town.

Trouba, known for his hitting, tackled Justin Barron, who really looked like he’d hit his head. Some blamed the Rangers player, others the Habs player.

Here’s the hit.

My goodness this Jacob Trouba hit on Justin Barron pic.twitter.com/iVApHXBMy2 – Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 23, 2024

What you need to know is that the main man, who spoke to the media for the first time since the hit on the heels of his return to action tonight, believes he misplaced himself to protect himself.

So, in his eyes, he’s in the wrong. Jonathan Bernier reports.

He should have been “more vigilant” https://t.co/6GWzNEguHX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 31, 2024

What the main man is saying is that it’s a move he could have prevented. He tried to force the game and therefore put himself in a disadvantageous position to help his club.

It didn’t work… and the Habs, we’ll remember, lost that game by a lot.

What’s crazy is that he says he felt better the very next day. He says the Habs played it safe in his case, which explains his three-game absence from the lineup.

That said, I don’t see him in the habs Halloween photo, which was taken the day after the NY game. Is he one of the astronauts? Spider-Man? Absent for another reason?

The Habs at their Halloween party pic.twitter.com/kwD4Tgemuw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2024

Did the Habs try to cover up the fact that he was left out by not bringing him back from injury? It’s not impossible, but I don’t think so.

After all, Logan Mailloux was easy to get out of the lineup.

I can’t wait to see how he reacts tonight. But if he’s back in the game, it’s probably because the club’s doctors feel he’s fit to play and that his injury (concussion?) is behind him.

Overtime

To be continued.

– Logical.

So the World Series won’t have changed plans. https://t.co/58bFW6Md7e – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 31, 2024

– Makes sense.

Canadian League | Jason Maas is a finalist for Coach of the Year https://t.co/80XXL3mtMn – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 31, 2024

– Caps happy with Pierre-Luc Dubois for now.