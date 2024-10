When I saw the video of Ivan Demidov’s goal in his game of the day, I almost choked on my bite of sandwich.

You’ll understand why my reaction was so strong:

Ivan Demidov has just scored a beautiful one! https://t.co/xvQzVmM1fa – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) October 30, 2024

Wow, wow and more wow.To score a goal like that, you need talent. And we know that Ivan Demidov is a very talented player.He outwitted the defender with a beautiful deke and then completely outwitted the goalkeeper, who almost tore his crotch trying to make the save.His 6th goal of the season is a fine one.

This content was created with the help of AI.