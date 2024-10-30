Nothing works for Samuel Montembeault right now

Nothing works for Samuel Montembeault right nowAuteur: Jessica Williams
After all, we’re still trying to figure out if he’s a #1 goalie in the NHL.
But since then, things have gone downhill. I don’t know if the workload isn’t adequate or if the pressure is too great, but the chain has come off in the case of the Bécancour goaltender.
Yes, there was that good start against St. Louis. But the fact remains that four of his last five outings have been difficult. He didn’t complete two of them.
And it’s worth mentioning that he’s only played at home this year. Theoretically, it’s easier than on the road. #LastChange
This isn’t to say that Montembeault isn’t good, because he isn’t. But let’s call a spade a spade: he hasn’t had it at all since the game against the Penguins on October 14.
He’s not in his zone right now. A goalie in his zone doesn’t break his stick after a bad outing.
Maybe he just wasn’t in the right zone? https://t.co/gYQW4LDYFi
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2024
Because the Habs don’t have any other realistic options (Cayden Primeau isn’t a #1 goalie and Jakub Dobes, as promising as he is, still needs mileage down low), I don’t expect any big changes. And besides, the season is still young.
He’s been getting beaten up a lot by veiled shots lately. First exercise = veiled shots from the enclave. pic.twitter.com/Irr6bSldXj
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 30, 2024
And right now, the way he’s playing, the Québécois is probably getting out of the race more than anything else.
Here’s how it looks.
- Adin Hill, Golden Knights: 4-2, 3.20, .878
- Jordan Binnington, Blues: 2-4, 3.12, .895
- Stuart Skinner, Oilers: 2-4-1, 3.51, .872
- Logan Thompson, Capitals: 4-0, 3.21, .876
- Darcy Kuemper, Kings: 2-0-2, 3.20, .897
- Marc-André Fleury, Wild: 2-0-1, 2.93, .899
I put Fleury here because, at this point, he can’t be dismissed too quickly. And when you consider that no goalie is stopping nine out of ten shots, it’s not necessarily too late for Monty (3-4, 3.67, .891) with Team Canada… which says a lot about the state of goaltending in this country.
We’re a long way from the days when Canada (and Quebec) had the best goalies.
Even if the eye test isn’t conclusive at the moment, if he bounces back and management remembers his world championship in 2023, it could work in his favour.