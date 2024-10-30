Skip to content
“Islanders can’t keep changing coaches”

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Credit: Getty Images
The Islanders have fewer points than the Canadiens.

I’ve been trying to figure out how to illustrate just how tough a start the Islanders are having, and I feel I’ve probably found the most effective way to do it by putting it this way.

Although New York has a game in hand on the Canadiens, the club is playing for .444 (eight points in nine games) and the Flanelle are playing for .450 (nine points in ten games) this season.

The difference between the two teams? Expectations.

Lou Lamoriello didn’t get Patrick Roy just to be #InTheMix : he got him to make the playoffs and win games. Even with an ugly lineup on his hands.

Inevitably, Lamoriello is in solution-seeking mode. That’s what led to the return of Pierre Engvall (a drastic personnel move, I’m sure you’ll agree) to New York and the public rift between Roy and Lamoriello.

And even if Roy had tried to downplay the story, when a coach publicly calls out his GM, it’s not a good sign.

But clearly, without us being able to put our finger on the boo-boo, it’s clear that right now, something is broken in New York. It shows on the ice.

Roy is the first to say it: you can’t buy confidence at Walmart. That’s because his club lacks it.

With all this in mind, a tweet from David Pagnotta caught my eye. Basically, he says it’s early, but if the Islanders don’t bounce back soon, something will have to change.

He added that frustration is mounting in Long Island.

Lou Lamoriello is renowned for not being afraid to change coaches. If he feels Roy isn’t the answer, might he not wait too long before changing?

I don’t think anything is imminent, but let’s keep that in mind anyway.


Overtime

– Interesting.

– Ouch.

This content was created with the help of AI.

