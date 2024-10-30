“Islanders can’t keep changing coaches”

The Islanders have fewer points than the Canadiens.

I’ve been trying to figure out how to illustrate just how tough a start the Islanders are having, and I feel I’ve probably found the most effective way to do it by putting it this way.

Although New York has a game in hand on the Canadiens, the club is playing for .444 (eight points in nine games) and the Flanelle are playing for .450 (nine points in ten games) this season.The difference between the two teams? Expectations.

Lou Lamoriello didn’t get Patrick Roy just to be #InTheMix : he got him to make the playoffs and win games. Even with an ugly lineup on his hands.

Inevitably, Lamoriello is in solution-seeking mode. That’s what led to the return of Pierre Engvall (a drastic personnel move, I’m sure you’ll agree) to New York and the public rift between Roy and Lamoriello.

And even if Roy had tried to downplay the story, when a coach publicly calls out his GM, it’s not a good sign.

#Isles HC Patrick Roy on the narrative that he and GM Lou Lamoriello aren’t on the same page: pic.twitter.com/hG2H7YO8oX – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 28, 2024

But clearly, without us being able to put our finger on the boo-boo, it’s clear that right now, something is broken in New York. It shows on the ice.

Roy is the first to say it: you can’t buy confidence at Walmart. That’s because his club lacks it.

With all this in mind, a tweet from David Pagnotta caught my eye. Basically, he says it’s early, but if the Islanders don’t bounce back soon, something will have to change.

Game 10 tonight for the #Isles. It’s still early, but if they can’t get it together soon, something’s gotta give. Can’t keep making coaching changes. Frustration is picking up across the board on the Island. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 30, 2024

He added that frustration is mounting in Long Island.

Lou Lamoriello is renowned for not being afraid to change coaches. If he feels Roy isn’t the answer, might he not wait too long before changing?

I don’t think anything is imminent, but let’s keep that in mind anyway.

Overtime

Sports ratings: Nearly 425,000 people (average per minute) watched the @CanadiensMTL get washed out on RDS. I'm impressed. Over 160,000 people also watched game #4 of the World Series on RDS2. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2024

