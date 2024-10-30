At 18, Ivan Demidov is just three points behind the KHL’s top scorer

Watching the Canadiens’ games of late, it’s easy to see that there’s a distinct lack of talent in the lineup.

There are guys who can create things and make plays on the ice, but there just aren’t enough of them.

Which brings me to Ivan Demidov. It seems to me that the Canadiens could use an electrifying player like him right now…

The prospect, who was selected 5th overall in the last draft, is dominating the KHL.

He picked up two points today(with a magic goal) and is one of the league’s most productive players, even though he’s only 18.

With today’s two points, Demidov is now tied for 7th in the KHL scoring charts:

With his goal and assist in the first period, Ivan Demidov is now tied for seventh in KHL scoring, two points behind the league leader. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 30, 2024

There’s pressure on the kid’s shoulders because in Russia, everyone knows he has what it takes to become the new face of hockey there.

That said, everyone knows that his plan is to leave the KHL at the end of the season and move to North America, and that’s nothing to sneeze at either.

But where his performance really impresses is when you see what he’s able to do with reduced playing time.

Among the league’s top scorers, Demidov plays by far the least with his regular playing time of 11:05 :

He’s 18 years old…

He’s one of the league’s most productive players per 60 minutes…

He’s only three shy of the league leader even though he doesn’t play on the powerplay….

What I’m trying to say is that it’s hard to ask for more from Ivan Demidov. He’s living up to expectations, and then some!

Overtime

– Oh?

The Habs’ next rivals are fine, but very banged up.https://t.co/pmNMTmg6pM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2024

– An interesting collaboration, to say the least?

Hockey fans can’t get enough of the NHL x lululemon collection. pic.twitter.com/EoVhFOJhBM – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2024

– Bromance.