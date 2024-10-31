Recalling Luke Tuch to create an electroshock?

After last week’s 7-2 loss to the Rangers, the Canadiens bounced back nicely.

It won both its games last weekend against the Blues and Flyers.

But on Tuesday, two days ago, the club completely collapsed against the Seattle Kraken (8-2). And here’s a phrase that comes up a lot: “the players need to put in more effort on the ice”.

For a real electroshock, I’d opt for Luke Tuch as a forward to whip up a 4th line that’s been lacklustre this season. My morning column this morning @BPMSportsRadio:https://t.co/SDqvO243NX – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 31, 2024

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher are the only ones who show up every night. They do well in their respective roles and set an example.But what does it take to send a message to the rest of the group?Anthony Marcotte answered that question today on BPM Sports. And his suggestion is simple: the Habs need to recall Luke Tuch to create something.Anthony Marcotte explains his point by saying that since the start of the season, Luke Tuch has been playing the right way.He deserves a call-up in his eyes because he has the mold to help the Canadiens right now.

I find this interesting because you don’t necessarily think of Tuch when you think of players who could be recalled by the Habs.

He has no NHL experience, unlike guys like Barré-Boulet, Roy, Gignac or Condotta… But Tuch is a different player than those guys: he hits, he’s (very) physical and he’s also capable of producing offensively.

Still, he’s collected four points in seven games with Laval since the start of the season, which is no mean feat for a player in his first year in the pros.

I like Anthony Marcotte’s idea, especially if we see the Canadiens pulling out all the stops tonight.

You need guys who want to be there, and if you give a young guy like Tuch a chance to shine, the effort will definitely be there because he’ll want to prove himself and because that’s his style of play.

