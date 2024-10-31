Nick Suzuki in a new Bauer ad in collaboration with Hockey Canada

Nick Suzuki in a new Bauer ad in collaboration with Hockey CanadaAuteur: Matthew Garcia
It took a while to see him get going, but he’s been collecting points at an interesting pace lately.
That’s what happened, and it’s logical to wonder whether Hockey Canada officials are keeping an eye on him at the moment.
Is this just a coincidence? Or does it hint at what’s to come?
It’s intriguing, to say the least:
View this post on Instagram
In the photos shared by Bauer Hockey, we see the Canadiens’ captain putting ribbon on his stick while dressed in a handsome black jacket with the Canada logo.
Nick Suzuki in a Bauer Hockey ad for Team Canada merch pic.twitter.com/FTESrV48qi
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2024
I’m going to take a quick moment to say this: the new Bauer clothing collection is really beautiful. It’s simple, it’s “hockey player” and I really like the design of the caps.
Things have been going well for Suzuki lately, we’ve learned that McDavid will be out for 2-3 weeks of activities, Hockey Canada officials don’t have much time (early December) to send out their official line-up for the tournament…
It’s hard to see what’s behind it, to put it another way.
Overtime
– Good.
The Rocket have traded defenseman Chris Jandric to the Trois-Rivières Lions.
Defenseman Chris Jandric has been reassigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/BnvTCa02kv
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 31, 2024
– It goes without saying:
Our favorite kind of scary masks
Photo gallery ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2024
– Cole Caufield loves chocolate.
Cole Caufield rating different chocolates pic.twitter.com/e7sfTcjuim
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2024
– Speaking of Cole: will he score tonight?
Cole-umbia district#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bmOpo94YNo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2024
– Jakub Dobes hurt himself at the end of his game last night.
Goaltender Jakub Dobeš (lower body) is evaluated on a daily basis.
Goaltender Jakub Dobeš (lower-body) is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/ccxBjNREmW
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 31, 2024