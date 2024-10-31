Nick Suzuki in a new Bauer ad in collaboration with Hockey Canada

Nick Suzuki has had a good start to the season.

It took a while to see him get going, but he’s been collecting points at an interesting pace lately.

In particular, he had a seven-game point streak after being blanked in his first two games of the campaign.The captainhad to get off to an interesting start if he was to be in contention for a place in the Canadiens line-up for the 4 Nations Tournament.

That’s what happened, and it’s logical to wonder whether Hockey Canada officials are keeping an eye on him at the moment.

But what piques our curiosity is when we see Nick Suzuki featured in an ad for Bauer Hockey, which has just launched a clothing collection in collaboration with Hockey Canada.

Is this just a coincidence? Or does it hint at what’s to come?

It’s intriguing, to say the least:

In the photos shared by Bauer Hockey, we see the Canadiens’ captain putting ribbon on his stick while dressed in a handsome black jacket with the Canada logo.

We also see him sporting two different versions of his cap (one black and one red):

I’m going to take a quick moment to say this: the new Bauer clothing collection is really beautiful. It’s simple, it’s “hockey player” and I really like the design of the caps.

But getting back to Nick Suzuki, it just seems like the timing of the announcement is weird.

Things have been going well for Suzuki lately, we’ve learned that McDavid will be out for 2-3 weeks of activities, Hockey Canada officials don’t have much time (early December) to send out their official line-up for the tournament…

It’s hard to see what’s behind it, to put it another way.

