Georges Laraque expects Joshua Roy to be traded

But it’s clear that there’s a message in all this.
We’re all wondering whether the Habs will sign Roy in the next few weeks or not. But right now, the club seems to prefer to find solutions by stirring the fruit salad rather than adding an ingredient.
I don’t know if it’ll be this tomorrow, but at practice :
Heineman – Suzuki – Caufield
Slaf – Dach – Kapanen
Newhook – Dvorak – Armia
Anderson – Evans – Gallagher
Martin St-Louis seems to want to stir his soup a bit. @DLCoulisses
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 30, 2024
But now, concerning Roy, Georges Laraque, earlier this week, said he expected the Québécois forward not to finish the season in the Canadiens organization.
Stéphane Gonzalez has come a long way on this, and he’s right: if the Habs ever decide to look for reinforcements (everyone knows the Habs are looking for reinforcements), they’ll have to give more than “Joel Armia and a deuce” or something like that.
Could Roy, given everything we know about him, be a trade candidate? It’s not impossible.
Do Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton think the young man has a future in town? We know that management recognizes his talent, but we can’t rely on that alone either. #Culture
