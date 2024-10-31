Georges Laraque expects Joshua Roy to be traded

The Canadiens sent Joshua Roy to the minors to send him a message.What message? That he needs to play better on the ice? That he needs to take charge off the ice? A mixture of both? Your guess is as good as mine on this one.

But it’s clear that there’s a message in all this.

We’re all wondering whether the Habs will sign Roy in the next few weeks or not. But right now, the club seems to prefer to find solutions by stirring the fruit salad rather than adding an ingredient.

I don’t know if it’ll be this tomorrow, but at practice : Heineman – Suzuki – Caufield

Slaf – Dach – Kapanen

Newhook – Dvorak – Armia

Anderson – Evans – Gallagher Martin St-Louis seems to want to stir his soup a bit. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 30, 2024

Yesterday, at practice, it looked like this. This morning, what will it be?

But now, concerning Roy, Georges Laraque, earlier this week, said he expected the Québécois forward not to finish the season in the Canadiens organization.

And why? Because guys like him are historically traded by the Habs.

Stéphane Gonzalez has come a long way on this, and he’s right: if the Habs ever decide to look for reinforcements (everyone knows the Habs are looking for reinforcements), they’ll have to give more than “Joel Armia and a deuce” or something like that.

Could Roy, given everything we know about him, be a trade candidate? It’s not impossible.

Do Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton think the young man has a future in town? We know that management recognizes his talent, but we can’t rely on that alone either. #Culture

Overtime

This will be a case to follow.

– Oh yeah?