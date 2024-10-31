We’re quick on the draw to criticize Dach’s performance in the middle.

This morning, La Presse published an article by Alexandre Pratt.

In it, the journalist compares the careers of Jonathan Drouin and Kirby Dach. And it’s true that there are similarities between the two players.

Dach and Drouin were selected 3rd overall in their respective drafts, they were dominant in junior, they were traded by their original teams while still very young… But above all, we’re talking about two center players who were moved to the wing for similar reasons: they’re not good in the face-off circle.

Reading Alexandre Pratt’s article, we realize that the journalist has a point. The two cases are very similar, especially in light of the fact that it’s been harder for Dach since the start of the season.

Dach is one of the NHL’s worst players in the face-off circle. Not just this season. It’s been that way since his arrival in the league, and in this respect, he shows no signs of progress. – Alexandre Pratt

Alexandre Pratt even goes so far as to say this in his article:

Again, he’s right, and the comparison with Drouin is a good one, because he too was awful at center when he first arrived in Montreal.

And at the time, it was also said that Drouin wasn’t progressing.

On the other hand, it leads me to say this: we knew it was going to be tough for Kirby Dach after his major injury last season.We know we have to give him time, because it could be a long time before we see him at 100%.

That said, it seems that since he’s been placed alongside Suzuki and Caufield and is performing better on the ice, we’re already starting to think about the idea of seeing him converted to a winger.

I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves, especially since Dach has only played 70 games since arriving in Montreal (many of them on the wing of the first line).

It’s true that Dach isn’t the best in the face-off circle.

No one can argue with that, because the numbers don’t lie: he’s only won 35.3% of his face-offs since the start of his career, which is (really) not ideal.

But Kirby Dach is also known as a big, skillful player who can create space for his teammates. He’s got great vision, a big reach for his size, excellent puck handling and a good passer.

These are the qualities you want in a center forward.

And here’s the good news: you can work on your face-offs. The rest… a little less so.

In the end – in my humble opinion – you have to give him a chance, because the sample has been too small up to now.

Seeing him perform on the wing is interesting, but the Canadiens’ plan is to play him at center in the future, and that won’t change after just a few games.

