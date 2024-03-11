Top-4: Patrick Roy’s Islanders back in the playoff picture

TIC, TAC, GOAL. pic.twitter.com/JEmjO0ej9y
Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:
1. Patrick Roy’s Islanders back in the playoff picture
For the past few games, the New York Islanders have been unstoppable. Prior to yesterday’s game, they had won their last five games, and were looking to make it six in a row last night.
For the occasion, they faced the poor Ducks… and it quickly became clear that the Islanders wouldn’t have too much trouble extending their streak.
In the end, the Islanders prevailed by a score of 6-1… and in doing so, they are now back in the playoff picture, having overtaken the Red Wings in the standings following yesterday’s win (both teams have 72 points, and the Islanders still have a game in hand).
If the season were to end this morning, Patrick Roy would have succeeded in getting his club into the playoffs. And that’s without taking into account the fact that the Islanders are currently pushing to continue climbing the standings. They are currently the second team drafted, but the Lightning (first team drafted) and the Flyers (third place in the Metropolitan) are only two points behind, and the Islanders still have two games in hand on both teams.
#Isles win 6th game in a row, pass #LGRW for 2nd wild card spot in East.
Just 2 points behind PHI and TB (74) with two games in hand on both, and a game in hand on DET (72)
Scorer’s instinct, like.
And sure enough, after a slightly “luckier” goal, the floodgates opened for the Blackhawks’ young prodigy.
GUESS WHO
And as if scoring goals wasn’t enough, Bedard also reminded everyone that he has excellent passing skills in his toolbox.
Colin Blackwell has his first career hat trick!
Then, late in the game, KK got his second point of the match on a rather bizarre sequence. He passed the disc to Teuvo Teravainen, but the puck deflected off the latter’s skate.
The puck ended up in the air… and Teravainen simply “slammed” it into the goal.
Carolina goal!
Scored by Teuvo Teravainen with 02:46 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov.
Carolina: 7
Yesterday afternoon, the Penguins had a chance to bounce back against the Oilers… but after 68 seconds of play, the Oilers already had the lead.
McDavid wastes absolutely NO time, scoring 68 seconds into the game…
And then McDavid let his playmaking skills do the talking. After collecting an assist on Mattias Ekholm’s goal, he fed Darnell Nurse for his third point of the game.
Another tough loss for the Penguins, who were blanked. However, Calvin Pickard briefly left the game late in the second period (before returning for the third), so it was a “shared shutout” between Pickard and Stuart Skinner. Skinner didn’t stop a single puck, however, while Pickard turned aside 41.
Extension
– We were treated to a wild finish between the Wild and Predators.
– Nice goal from Clayton Keller.
– Legend has it that Dan Vladar is still looking for the puck this morning.
– Michael McCarron and Marcus Foligno fought a heavyweight bout.
– Results from the previous day.
– Last night’s top scorers.
– Four games on the schedule today.