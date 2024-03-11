Patrick Roy: Since his hiring, the Islanders have the 5th best record in the East

In the NHL, things can change quickly.The hiring of Patrick Roy in New York is a case in point.

The Islanders easily won yesterday’s game against the Ducks (6-1), giving them their sixth consecutive victory. But what’s important in all this is that the Isles are now in a playoff position, should the playoffs begin today.

It’s amazing how different the club is under Roy, by the way.

The Islanders are better defensively, they’ve rediscovered their offensive touch as they’re 5th in goals scored per game and 5th in differential since Roy took over…

As a result, they have the fifth-best record in the East since January 20, when Patrick Roy was hired.By way of comparison, before he was hired, the club was 12th in the conference:This is what happens when you hire a passionate coach who is close to his players.

Patrick Roy was quick to send a message to his boys that it ain’t over ’til it’s over…

And the way they fight night after night for their coach, it really makes you believe that Lou Lameriollo pulled a rabbit out of his hat by hiring the former NHL all-star goaltender.

Maybe the Senators should follow the New York club’s example, because it’s (really) not working with Jacques Martin…

It’s hard not to be happy for Patrick Roy, because we know how long he’s waited for a chance to shine again in the National League.

It may not have ended well in Colorado, when he was working with Joe Sakic and the Avalanche…

But he’s proving to everyone that he still has a lot to give, and that’s a credit to him.

In bursts

– Without making too much noise, Nico Hischier is having quite a season.

5v5 points leaders since the all-star break: 23 – Connor McDavid

18 – Nathan Mackinnon

14 – Leon Draisaitl

14 – David Pastrnak

14 – Nico Hischier pic.twitter.com/fPKV9d7NOR – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 11, 2024

